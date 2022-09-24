Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
BrooklynPapers.com
Families seeking asylum have few resources at emergency shelter; find warm welcome at Prospect Heights school
A number of young, recently-arrived families seeking asylum are living in a north Brooklyn hotel with few resources and not much support. “We’re seeing thousands and thousands of people coming in for weeks and months, and we don’t have the resources that these families need,” said councilmember Crystal Hudson, who visited the shelter — the exact location of which she asked not be shared for the safety and privacy of the familes staying there — unannounced on Friday.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Dyker Heights officials, residents call on city to fix outdated sewer
DYKER HEIGHTS — State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Councilmember Justin Brannan, Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann, and former U.S. Rep. Max Rose joined residents of 10th Avenue in Dyker Heights on Tuesday, urging the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to finally finish sewer repairs begun in FY1999.
Design Taxi
US Army Corps Wants To Install Giant Storm Gates To Protect NYC From Floods
Two weeks ago, New Yorkers were jolted awake by a flash flood warning, affecting parts of Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. Residents were told to avoid wading or driving through the flood waters, and to seek shelter on higher ground. As such, it’s rather timely that the US Army Corps...
Protesters demand changes to NY family court system at Yonkers City Hall
A rally was held at Yonkers City Hall Tuesday to raise concerns over family court abuse.
7 On Your Side: Staten Island mom needs help thawing frozen bank account
A hard-working Staten Island mom living so close to the edge financially that she couldn't even afford a birthday cake for her 4-year-old daughter got another tough break when her bank account with all her money was suddenly suspended.
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
Norwalk's middle school student-choice plan irks some parents
Some Norwalk parents say they are angry about the middle school choice plan that would allow students to select a middle school based on a variety of specialized programs.
Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach
NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
Credit Report: Westchester in great shape, Poughkeepsie worst in state
The New York State Comptroller’s office has released its final 2021 fiscal stress report for 2021 and it shows wide disparity amongst Hudson Valley communities.
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
intheknow.com
Check out this zero waste grocery store based in Brooklyn
Grocery shopping can be surprisingly unsustainable! Fresh produce and dry ingredients often come in plastic packaging that can end up sitting in a landfill for hundreds of years. That’s why zero-waste grocery store owner Katerina wants to make sustainable grocery shopping easier for everyone!. In this episode of Extreme...
Yonkers holding emergency training classes for residents, families
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a joint effort between the city, police and the Office of Emergency Management to teach residents how to plan for a disaster, how to respond to emergencies and how to help your neighbor and community during one.
queenoftheclick.com
The Homeless Who Aren’t Receiving Help Are on The Train
Every morning, Ridgites see homeless people riding the R train and no one is at the station helping them, as we have been told. These people are just surviving while NYC Council is passing bills that help themselves and a small minority of people. The trains are the safest place...
Infestation: Neighbors say rodents have fallen from ceiling at Bridgeport Commons apartments
Neighbors at a Bridgeport apartment complex say they are living with a major rodent infestation, and are receiving little help alleviating the issue.
The Unexpected Benefits of Living on a Lower Level, According to Experts
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. In my humble point...
Thrillist
This NYC Art Collective Is Giving Out Thousands of Car Keys… to 1 Car
New York City might become the new set of a—slightly more civil—Grand Theft Auto. The Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF is launching its new Key4All drop today, an initiative that allows anybody to purchase one of thousands of copies of the same car key fob. Needless to say, they all unlock the same car.
‘It’s a team effort’ – Yonkers Fire Department swears in 2 captains, 3 lieutenants
Five Yonkers Fire Department members have been promoted to new positions in their careers.
Bronx bodega brings new experience to shoppers
One Bronx bodega used technology and a fresh outlook to keep business booming as business owners across the city were forced to adjust in order to keep their stores afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
News 12
Mamaroneck residents affected by Hurricane Ida face deadline today
Mamaroneck residents affected by Hurricane Ida last year are facing a deadline to speak up about their losses. Village of Mamaroneck officials say today is the last day to read through the state's proposed disaster recovery plan and share any comments. Depending on your situation, grant categories up to $50,000,...
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
