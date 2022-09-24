ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BrooklynPapers.com

Families seeking asylum have few resources at emergency shelter; find warm welcome at Prospect Heights school

A number of young, recently-arrived families seeking asylum are living in a north Brooklyn hotel with few resources and not much support. “We’re seeing thousands and thousands of people coming in for weeks and months, and we don’t have the resources that these families need,” said councilmember Crystal Hudson, who visited the shelter — the exact location of which she asked not be shared for the safety and privacy of the familes staying there — unannounced on Friday.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Dyker Heights officials, residents call on city to fix outdated sewer

DYKER HEIGHTS — State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Councilmember Justin Brannan, Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann, and former U.S. Rep. Max Rose joined residents of 10th Avenue in Dyker Heights on Tuesday, urging the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to finally finish sewer repairs begun in FY1999.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Education
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Hamilton, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
CBS New York

Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach

NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Ridge#Environmental Groups#Volunteers#South Brooklyn#Linus K12#Linus High School#Fort Hamilton High School#Gayridge#Lgbtqia#The Nyc Park Department
queenoftheclick.com

The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!

The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
BROOKLYN, NY
intheknow.com

Check out this zero waste grocery store based in Brooklyn

Grocery shopping can be surprisingly unsustainable! Fresh produce and dry ingredients often come in plastic packaging that can end up sitting in a landfill for hundreds of years. That’s why zero-waste grocery store owner Katerina wants to make sustainable grocery shopping easier for everyone!. In this episode of Extreme...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
queenoftheclick.com

The Homeless Who Aren’t Receiving Help Are on The Train

Every morning, Ridgites see homeless people riding the R train and no one is at the station helping them, as we have been told. These people are just surviving while NYC Council is passing bills that help themselves and a small minority of people. The trains are the safest place...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Mamaroneck residents affected by Hurricane Ida face deadline today

Mamaroneck residents affected by Hurricane Ida last year are facing a deadline to speak up about their losses. Village of Mamaroneck officials say today is the last day to read through the state's proposed disaster recovery plan and share any comments. Depending on your situation, grant categories up to $50,000,...
MAMARONECK, NY
bkreader.com

Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History

The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy