Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

Community Policy