Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

1-1-8

(one, one, eight)

