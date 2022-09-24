Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:
2-3-6, FB: 3
(two, three, six; FB: three)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:
2-3-6, FB: 3
(two, three, six; FB: three)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0