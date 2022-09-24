NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash4Life
10-22-47-57-60, Cash Ball: 2
(ten, twenty-two, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty; Cash Ball: two)
Powerball
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000
Pick 3
6-3-2, Fireball:
(six, three, two; Fireball: zero)
Pick 4
6-9-0-5, Fireball:
(six, nine, zero, five; Fireball: zero)
Cash 5
08-11-20-30-40, Xtra: 2
(eight, eleven, twenty, thirty, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000
Midday Pick 3
2-8-5, Fireball: 6
(two, eight, five; Fireball: six)
Midday Pick 4
3-4-5-4, Fireball: 6
(three, four, five, four; Fireball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Comments / 0