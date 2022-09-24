MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47
05-11-29-32-34-47
(five, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $5,400,000
Fantasy 5 Double Play
03-15-32-37-39
(three, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Lotto Double Play
02-10-19-21-36-41
(two, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-one)
Lucky For Life
10-18-23-31-46, Lucky Ball: 3
(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: three)
Poker Lotto
QC-4D-2H-8H-6S
(QC, 4D, 2H, 8H, 6S)
Midday Daily 3
7-6-2
(seven, six, two)
Midday Daily 4
7-7-4-8
(seven, seven, four, eight)
Daily 3
1-8-8
(one, eight, eight)
Daily 4
2-4-2-8
(two, four, two, eight)
Fantasy 5
02-05-21-35-36
(two, five, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
03-14-19-24-27-28-29-32-37-39-40-56-59-62-63-65-67-68-70-75-76-77
(three, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Powerball
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000
