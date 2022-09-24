ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 3” game were:

2-8-5, Fireball: 6

(two, eight, five; Fireball: six)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

NJ lottery player wins $1M

NEW JERSEY - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today. A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing. The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Trenton, NJ
NJ.com

$1M Powerball ticket was bought using Jackpocket app

The $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s drawing was bought by someone who used the Jackpocket app. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Powerball. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 3, 9, 21, 24 and 29. The Powerball drawn was 14 with a...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Lottery#The New Jersey Lottery
WGAL

Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies

PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Associated Press

Wilson cleared by doctors, will start for Jets at Pittsburgh

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the second-year quarterback will make his season debut at Pittsburgh on Sunday “if all goes well this week” at practice, six weeks after having knee surgery. “Absolutely, yeah,” Saleh said. Wilson had been ramping up workouts in recent weeks, but Saleh said Monday the Jets were waiting for the quarterback’s doctors to clear him before making a decision about this week. Wilson was cleared to fully practice Wednesday as New York prepares for its game at Pittsburgh.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Daily Voice

Football Player Dead, Others Hurt In Philadelphia High School Ambush: Police

A teenage football player was killed and four of his teammates injured when two gunmen ambushed them outside a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. It happened as the five players were walking off the field after a football scrimmage between Roxborough High School and two other schools around 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace, Philadelphia police told the media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
midjersey.news

September 27, 2022

Winnifred Olosunde, 66, and Taiwo “Peter” Olosunde, 55, both of Ewing, NJ, were each charged with one count of third-degree insurance fraud, nine counts of third-degree failure to file personal and employer tax returns, and nine counts of third-degree failure to pay personal and employer taxes, in connection with their business Two Enterprise, Inc. (Two Enterprise), which was also named as a defendant.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy