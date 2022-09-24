MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Bonus Match 5
08-17-18-20-34, Bonus: 13
(eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-four; Bonus: thirteen)
Cash4Life
10-22-47-57-60, Cash Ball: 2
(ten, twenty-two, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
6-4-9
(six, four, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
1-1-8
(one, one, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
5-0-5-9
(five, zero, five, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
4-1-3-4
(four, one, three, four)
Pick 5 Evening
0-1-4-2-3
(zero, one, four, two, three)
Pick 5 Midday
3-6-5-2-9
(three, six, five, two, nine)
Powerball
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000
