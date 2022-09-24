ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MD Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Bonus Match 5

08-17-18-20-34, Bonus: 13

(eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-four; Bonus: thirteen)

Cash4Life

10-22-47-57-60, Cash Ball: 2

(ten, twenty-two, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty; Cash Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

6-4-9

(six, four, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

1-1-8

(one, one, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-5-9

(five, zero, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-3-4

(four, one, three, four)

Pick 5 Evening

0-1-4-2-3

(zero, one, four, two, three)

Pick 5 Midday

3-6-5-2-9

(three, six, five, two, nine)

Powerball

03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000

