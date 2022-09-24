National Drive Electric Week hosts event with Spokane Transit Authority in Liberty Lake

Read full article on original website
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon. The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
'It’s not a very rosy picture' | Geiger Corrections Center facing closure as staffing shortages persist
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Staffing shortages at the Geiger Corrections Center in Airway Heights may soon cause Spokane County to close the prison permanently, according to Detention Services Director Mike Sparber. Sparber told Spokane County Commissioners about the prison's staffing shortages in mid-September. KREM 2 obtained a copy of...
Overturned semi blocking westbound I-90 near Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked between the Mullan Road and Sherman Avenue exits near Coeur d’Alene. The Idaho Transportation Department says a semi-trailer is overturned in the area. The Idaho State Police are on scene. Drivers should expect delays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Lower South Hill apartment house catches fire
SPOKANE, Wash — An apartment house caught on fire in Lower South Hill early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a stairwell between the second and third floors of the building near Maple Street and 6th Street. All fire damage was confined to one unit and everyone inside evacuated safely. Maple Street was closed as crews worked on the fire....
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Injury Wreck South Of Coeur d'Alene On Highway 95
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 0154 hours on September 24, 2022, on US 95 at approximately mile post 429, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho. A 50-year-old man was driving a small Hyundai coupe, southbound on US 95, just crossing...
Mayor Nadine Woodward calls on solution to Camp Hope to be figured out by winter
In an online address on Tuesday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward spoke out about Camp Hope. Woodward said a solution should be made by winter.
OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes
The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and for most people, it’s adding up. “I’ve just watched it get higher...
Warehouse fire burns twice overnight in Northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire that sparked up twice overnight near northeast Spokane. Spokane County Fire District 9 (SCFD9) says they responded to the initial fire around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25. When they arrived, the fire was small, and crews were able to be completely extinguish it.
Wallace, Idaho: A Silver Town’s Gilded Past
Billed as the “Silver Capital of the World,” Wallace is a living ghost town located in what is known as the Silver Valley of northern Idaho. And though the town has about 1,000 residents, nevertheless, Wallace packs a powerful punch for its small size. These days, Wallace has...
Spokane County sheriff candidates respond to Sheriff Knezovich's plan to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich made a bold statement declaring Camp Hope would be cleared in the coming weeks, prompting the two candidates running for his position gave their insights into the situation on Monday. “If the people in Camp Hope were living peacefully, then there wouldn’t be a...
Two Killed in Head-on Crash in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men where killed Monday in a head-on crash involving two pickups in north Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 57 when a 1997 Dodge pickup driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man crossed the center line and hit a GMC Sonoma pickup head-on. Both the driver of the Dodge and the Sonoma, a 34-year-old man from Nordman, were not wearing seat belts and were killed. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours.
Firefighters battling brush fire near Newman Lake
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A brush fire has broken out by the Makenzie Conservation Area in Newman Lake. Right now, planes are landing in the lake to get water to fight the fire. We do not know how big the fire is. This is a breaking news story and will...
Brush fire burning near Newman Lake, fully contained
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Fire crews report a brush fire burning Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Conservation Area has been 100% contained. Crews were able to put out the fire with the help of DNR, Fire District 9 and Spokane Valley Fire. There are no evacuations and no structures are...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multivehicle collision on eastbound I-90 backs up traffic to Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle accident on eastbound I-90 near the Division St. exit closed three lanes of traffic Monday afternoon, creating significant delay. The accident was reported at 4 p.m. near mile marker 281. Investigation is on-going, and the cause and severity of the crash has not been determined.
Summer will linger for another day or two in the Inland Northwest
Weather forecasters are calling for record high temperatures in some parts of the Inland Northwest. Spokane, for example, could see highs reaching 90 degrees on Tuesday. The record is 87. Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, Omak and Lewiston could all approach record highs in the mid to upper 80s. Smoky, hazy skies remain in parts of central Washington where wildfires continue to smolder.
