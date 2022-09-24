SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
10-18-23-31-46, Lucky Ball: 3
(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
28-29-32-34-35, Power-Up: 3
(twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: three)
Pick 3 Evening
5-0-5, FB: 4
(five, zero, five; FB: four)
Pick 3 Midday
2-3-6, FB: 3
(two, three, six; FB: three)
Pick 4 Evening
9-6-6-8, FB: 4
(nine, six, six, eight; FB: four)
Pick 4 Midday
1-1-6-2, FB: 3
(one, one, six, two; FB: three)
Powerball
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
