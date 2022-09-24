OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto
02-09-16-28-41-47, Kicker: 8-1-4-4-7-7
(two, nine, sixteen, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-seven; Kicker: eight, one, four, four, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $36,600,000
Lucky For Life
10-18-23-31-46, Lucky Ball: 3
(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
6-2-5
(six, two, five)
Pick 3 Midday
8-5-8
(eight, five, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
4-3-8-8
(four, three, eight, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
1-3-9-8
(one, three, nine, eight)
Pick 5 Evening
1-8-1-0-9
(one, eight, one, zero, nine)
Pick 5 Midday
9-1-6-4-6
(nine, one, six, four, six)
Powerball
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
04-15-28-29-36
(four, fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
