Fly out for a night of BBQ, beer & more at the 5th Annual Hangar Bash at Lone Star Flight Museum

Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 30 to October 2, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
After 4 years on hold, Lyric Market announces restaurant lineup for fall opening in Houston
The long-awaited Lyric Market is planned to open in the fall at 411 Smith St., Houston. (Courtesy Lauren Miracle/Hospitality HQ) In 2018, Houston's theater district was expecting the opening of a new food hall attached to the Lyric Center at 411 Smith St., Houston. The Lyric Market was repeatedly delayed...
houstoniamag.com
8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston
Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Kirby Ice House grand opening brings the heat to The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Woodlands residents and visitors may have noticed construction at the former site of the annual – and temporary – ice rink next to The Woodlands Mall. This new building, however, wasn’t a new ice rink; it was a new ice house. Newest...
Eater
Houston’s Most Anticipated New Steakhouse Finally Has a Chef
Owners of anticipated steakhouse Andiron (3201 Allen Parkway, Suite E110) have announced that Ann Arbor’s Louis Maldonado will use his Michelin-star chops to lead the restaurant as executive chef. Maldonado previously worked at award-winning restaurants, including French Laundry, where he served as chef de cuisine and was named People’s...
We All Know What A Waterfall Is But Have You Ever Heard Of A Waterwall?
I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
Houston Chronicle
Why Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery is expanding into the cannabis business
8th Wonder Brewery, one of Houston's very first craft breweries, is officially making moves into another industry: cannabis. The company announced it was partnering with Bayou City Hemp to create 8th Wonder Cannabis, a new brand and dispensary dedicated to all things hemp-derived. "Cannabis is going to be featured in...
365thingsinhouston.com
An Art-Formed Life: Looking at the Many Forms of Visual Art
In this special 8-part, bi-weekly series—created in partnership with member artists of Archway Gallery in Montrose—we’re pleased to feature a selection of artists’ tips, recommendations, and perspectives on connecting with art, understanding its many forms, and how you might begin your own collection. In the series‘ second article, Houston visual artist Annette Palmer introduces the artform itself and shares a few insights into the variety to be found, even amongst artists within the same discipline.
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
365thingsinhouston.com
Explore the NMFH: Fantasy Coffins from Ghana
Marvel at West African craftsmanship and decorative vessels for the departed at A Life Well Lived: Fantasy Coffins from Ghana permanent exhibit at National Museum of Funeral History (NMFH). Different cultures pay respect to the departed in various ways and at NMFH, visitors can get a glimpse into how the...
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop one-of-a-kind works at Pearland Art on the Pavilion at Pearland Town Center
Discover exceptional art, jewelry, and more by regional artists and makers at the annual Pearland Art on the Pavilion at Pearland Town Center on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9, 2022. Pearland Art on the Pavilion returns for another weekend, featuring the best works of celebrated regional artists. Visitors...
papercitymag.com
Houston Symphony’s $540,000 Opening Night Brings Powerful Music and Black-Tie Glamour
John Mangum, Margaret Alkek Williams, Juraj Valčuha at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) The Houston Symphony opened its 2022-23 season with the rapturous concert Verdi’s Requiem, in the hands of the symphony’s powerful new music director Juraj Valčuha, and with a black-tie dinner in the festive Corinthian Houston. It turned into an evening that raised more than $540,000 for the orchestra’s education and outreach programs.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
Houston Chronicle
Barrett-Jackson Returns To Houston Next Month
Barrett-Jackson returns to Houston next month from October 20-22. Barrett-Jackson says Houston 2022 will feature an eclectic mix of supercars, muscle cars, Resto-Mods, customs, classics and late-model collectible vehicles. The three-day event will have a lot to live up to given the success of Barrett-Jackson's other events this year. "This...
tmpresale.com
The Original Lakeside, Bar-Kays & Rose Royces show in Houston, TX Feb 10th, 2023 – presale code
The newewst Original Lakeside, Bar-Kays & Rose Royce presale password has been published: For the duration of the brief presale members have got the chance to buy show tickets before the general public. Don’t skip this amazing opportunity to personally see The Original Lakeside, Bar-Kays & Rose Royce’s show in...
New shop Eat Cake brings homemade cakes with soft opening at W. 19th St., Shepherd Drive
The business offers cakes make with homemade recipes, including traditional cakes, cheesecakes, cake bars and cabana pudding, a cake-based banana pudding. (Courtesy Eat Cake) A soft opening took place for a new cake shop, Eat Cake, in late September at 1901 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. 5, Houston, near the West 19th Street intersection.
KHOU
Flights from Florida arrive in Houston as dozens evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
A few flights out of Tampa and Fort Myers were scheduled to land in Houston Tuesday night. These were expected to be the last flights out of Tampa and Fort Myers.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 11 Book & Author Events in Houston: October 2022
Dig into virtual and live book events, the latest appearances by authors, and more with our roundup of book and literary events taking place in Houston in October 2022. There’s a lot for literary lovers to get into this month, especially as the Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Festival kicks off, plus you can learn about Black history in Houston, and much more.
austinmonthly.com
This Waterside Hotel Dazzles with Coastal Dining, A Swim-Up Bar, and Plenty of Meeting Space
It’s an all-too-familiar dilemma for Texas business owners: You want to find a place for a productive, invigorating corporate retreat for your team, but you also desire a location that will keep your staff relaxed and entertained once the workday is done. Enter South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Great Wolf Lodge Ready To Splash Down on Texas Gulf Coast
WEBSTER TX -- – Families across central and southeast Texas, and along the Gulf Coast, looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled family getaway opening in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, broke ground today on a new resort in Webster, Texas. Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas in Webster will be the company’s second indoor water park resort in Texas and 22nd resort in North America. Located in Harris County, the 532-room resort with a 95,000 square-foot indoor water park will sit on 27 acres east of the Gulf Freeway and south of the NASA Bypass, becoming a major part of the Flyway at Clear Creek development.
