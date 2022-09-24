ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fly out for a night of BBQ, beer & more at the 5th Annual Hangar Bash at Lone Star Flight Museum

By Sponsored Spotlight
365thingsinhouston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 30 to October 2, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston

Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Entertainment
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Eater

Houston’s Most Anticipated New Steakhouse Finally Has a Chef

Owners of anticipated steakhouse Andiron (3201 Allen Parkway, Suite E110) have announced that Ann Arbor’s Louis Maldonado will use his Michelin-star chops to lead the restaurant as executive chef. Maldonado previously worked at award-winning restaurants, including French Laundry, where he served as chef de cuisine and was named People’s...
HOUSTON, TX
KBAT 99.9

We All Know What A Waterfall Is But Have You Ever Heard Of A Waterwall?

I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Why Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery is expanding into the cannabis business

8th Wonder Brewery, one of Houston's very first craft breweries, is officially making moves into another industry: cannabis. The company announced it was partnering with Bayou City Hemp to create 8th Wonder Cannabis, a new brand and dispensary dedicated to all things hemp-derived. "Cannabis is going to be featured in...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

An Art-Formed Life: Looking at the Many Forms of Visual Art

In this special 8-part, bi-weekly series—created in partnership with member artists of Archway Gallery in Montrose—we’re pleased to feature a selection of artists’ tips, recommendations, and perspectives on connecting with art, understanding its many forms, and how you might begin your own collection. In the series‘ second article, Houston visual artist Annette Palmer introduces the artform itself and shares a few insights into the variety to be found, even amongst artists within the same discipline.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
houstoncitybook.com

Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Explore the NMFH: Fantasy Coffins from Ghana

Marvel at West African craftsmanship and decorative vessels for the departed at A Life Well Lived: Fantasy Coffins from Ghana permanent exhibit at National Museum of Funeral History (NMFH). Different cultures pay respect to the departed in various ways and at NMFH, visitors can get a glimpse into how the...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop one-of-a-kind works at Pearland Art on the Pavilion at Pearland Town Center

Discover exceptional art, jewelry, and more by regional artists and makers at the annual Pearland Art on the Pavilion at Pearland Town Center on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9, 2022. Pearland Art on the Pavilion returns for another weekend, featuring the best works of celebrated regional artists. Visitors...
PEARLAND, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Symphony’s $540,000 Opening Night Brings Powerful Music and Black-Tie Glamour

John Mangum, Margaret Alkek Williams, Juraj Valčuha at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) The Houston Symphony opened its 2022-23 season with the rapturous concert Verdi’s Requiem, in the hands of the symphony’s powerful new music director Juraj Valčuha, and with a black-tie dinner in the festive Corinthian Houston. It turned into an evening that raised more than $540,000 for the orchestra’s education and outreach programs.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lone Star Flight Museum#The Hangar#Craft Beer#Bbq#Southern Star Brewing Co
Houston Chronicle

Barrett-Jackson Returns To Houston Next Month

Barrett-Jackson returns to Houston next month from October 20-22. Barrett-Jackson says Houston 2022 will feature an eclectic mix of supercars, muscle cars, Resto-Mods, customs, classics and late-model collectible vehicles. The three-day event will have a lot to live up to given the success of Barrett-Jackson's other events this year. "This...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 11 Book & Author Events in Houston: October 2022

Dig into virtual and live book events, the latest appearances by authors, and more with our roundup of book and literary events taking place in Houston in October 2022. There’s a lot for literary lovers to get into this month, especially as the Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Festival kicks off, plus you can learn about Black history in Houston, and much more.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Great Wolf Lodge Ready To Splash Down on Texas Gulf Coast

WEBSTER TX -- – Families across central and southeast Texas, and along the Gulf Coast, looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled family getaway opening in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, broke ground today on a new resort in Webster, Texas. Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas in Webster will be the company’s second indoor water park resort in Texas and 22nd resort in North America. Located in Harris County, the 532-room resort with a 95,000 square-foot indoor water park will sit on 27 acres east of the Gulf Freeway and south of the NASA Bypass, becoming a major part of the Flyway at Clear Creek development.
WEBSTER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy