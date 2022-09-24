ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Amps Up Denim Jumpsuit with Metallic Pumps For Variety’s Power of Women Issue

Oprah Winfrey took to Variety’s second 2022 Power of Women issue in her signature breezy style. Posing alongside director Ava DuVernay on the magazine’s latest cover, the media mogul wore a deep blue jumpsuit. The denim one-piece featured white stitching, long legs, and sleeves that are chicly cuffed. Finishing Winfrey’s outfit was a brown tied belt, large sparkling hoop earrings, and a gold ring. When it came to footwear for Winfrey, the Tony Award-winning star opted for a pair of low-heeled pumps. Her style featured sark silver uppers with a metallic sheen. The pair was finished with thin platform soles and lightly pointed...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy