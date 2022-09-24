Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Related
mocoshow.com
Rockville-Based Silver Diner to Open First DC Location in October With New Concept Included
Rockville-based Silver Diner, which opened its first restaurant in Montgomery County back in 1989, will open its first DC location at 1250 Half Street, SE (Ball Park/Navy Yard) on October 5th. The unique two-story location will have two two restaurants– Silver Diner downstairs and Silver Social, a 21+ terrace lounge, upstairs.
themunchonline.com
203 YOAKUM PARKWAY #611
LIKE LIVING IN A LUXURY RESORT ALL YEAR ROUND - CORNER UNIT WITH COVERED GARAGE SPACE. RENOVATED KITCHEN & BATHS. FEATURES CROWN MOLDING, BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES & PLENTY OF STORAGE. INDOOR/OUTDOOR POOLS, TENNIS, FITNESS CENTER, BOWLING ALLEY, LIBRARY, PUTTING GREEN, VOLLEYBALL AND OUTDOOR PAVILION. CAFE & CONVENIENCE STORE. SHUTTLE TO SHOPPING & METRO. BALCONY OVERLOOKS WOODED AREA.
Inside Nova
Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine's October "To-Do" List
Check out this month’s fun (and frightening) diversions as we head into the holidays. Brought to you by Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. See more in the October issue!. Taste. This Thanksgiving, turn the tables on tradition. Skip the turkey and have Bristow’s Old Virginia Smoke cater its award-winning BBQ instead....
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors
Thanks to Michelle for sending from Columbia Heights: “Not sure the person who rode the lime scooter will care.”. Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m curious if there really is an in unit washer/dryer and the balcony, obviously. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:05pm. This rental is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Seasonal Return of Ghost Walks with a New Paranormal Investigation Opportunity
Provided by Historic Dumfries Virginia Inc. Historic Dumfries Virginia announces a return of their popular seasonal program Ghost Walks! Their dedicated Ghost Guide is leading two programs this year. “Return to the Shadows” is an outside walking tour of the Dumfries historic area at night, including Dumfries Cemetery and the Weems-Botts Museum grounds. This is the only time of year HDVI indulges in ghost lore, telling the events that made Dumfries famous, along with new reports from staff, visitors, and town residents. “Tracking the Trickster” is the new paranormal investigation program where participants will actively help the investigator gather data on a reported staff doppelganger seen near the shed and Annex structure.
Eater
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor
Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
Adventure Into ‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience' in Virginia
Wizards, witches and Muggles, it's almost time to grab a glass of butter beer and head over to the "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" in Leesburg, Virginia. Inspired by the Hogwarts Forbidden Forest, visitors will immerse themselves in the magical world as they walk through a trail at Morven Park filled with "the sounds, lights, and special effects" in the thick of the woodland after dark.
mocoshow.com
Lovesac is Coming to Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown
Specialty furniture brand Lovesac is planning to open a new location in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown. The company’s name comes from the brand’s original Durafoam-filled bean bags called Sacs and will be located at 111 Crown Park Ave, next to LA Fitness in the space that was formerly home to Couture Bridal of Maryland (which is now located at 322 East Diamond Ave in Gaithersburg).
NBC Washington
Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC
A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Stratford University to Shut Down Nationwide
Stratford University will be shutting down operations, leaving some local students to find alternative education options. The Department of Education reportedly decertified the schools accreditor, Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, and the school is not allowed to enroll new students. The university was certified to operate by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Culinary and nursing programs were accredited by other organizations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
Inside Nova
InFive: Special ed hamstringed, GMU birthday and a breezy day ahead
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. While parents praise educators, the Prince William County school division is facing challenges hiring special education teachers. 4. GMU birthday. Local leaders and alumni recently reflected on George Mason University's vast growth as the school celebrates its 50th year. 3....
thezebra.org
New Affordable Family Housing Community Waypoint Opens at Fairlington
ALEXANDRIA, VA–“There’s No Place Like Home” — for 90 potential new households at The Waypoint at Fairlington. Located near King Street, and next to the Bradlee Center, Waypoint offers apartments ranging from three studios, 12 one-bedroom, 49 two-bedroom, and 17 three-bedroom apartments for households whose income is at or below 60% of the area median income (AMI). There are also nine (9) deeply subsidized apartments through the City of Alexandria.
theburn.com
New elegant Thai restaurant starts soft opening in Ashburn
There’s a new Thai restaurant opening its doors today — Monday, September 26 — in Loudoun County — and it’s got lovely dining room. The Burn has your first look inside My Home Thai Bistro II in Ashburn. Back in February, we first told you...
Haunted Hallows Ghost Tour
ARTfactory invites you to the first annual Haunted Hallows Ghost Tour on Oct. 22, 2022. These spine-tingling tours will consist of fictional and historical ghost hosts that will take you into some local shops and iconic stops in Manassas’ historic district. Be prepared to meet some other spirits along the way.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 26, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Sept. 26 and it is the second day of Rosh Hashanah—or Jewish New Year—which marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Schools Closed: Montgomery County Public Schools are closed today. 2. Board of...
Inside Nova
Arlington board member still iffy on how much is too much Missing Middle housing
County Board member Matt de Ferranti says he is opposed to including eightplexes as part of plans to eliminate single-family zoning across much of the county, and is still up in the air on whether six-plexes should be included. But will that translate into de Ferranti’s voting against the final...
restonnow.com
Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension
Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
Comments / 0