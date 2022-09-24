Provided by Historic Dumfries Virginia Inc. Historic Dumfries Virginia announces a return of their popular seasonal program Ghost Walks! Their dedicated Ghost Guide is leading two programs this year. “Return to the Shadows” is an outside walking tour of the Dumfries historic area at night, including Dumfries Cemetery and the Weems-Botts Museum grounds. This is the only time of year HDVI indulges in ghost lore, telling the events that made Dumfries famous, along with new reports from staff, visitors, and town residents. “Tracking the Trickster” is the new paranormal investigation program where participants will actively help the investigator gather data on a reported staff doppelganger seen near the shed and Annex structure.

