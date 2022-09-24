Read full article on original website
California spends billions rebuilding burned towns. The case for calling it quits
GREENVILLE, Calif. — Most days, Ken Donnell steals a moment to gaze at the forested valley that surrounds this remote grid of streets in the mountains. Before the Dixie fire came barreling through the Sierra Nevada last year, leveling everything here but a few houses, businesses and a school, this was a charming — if dying — Gold Rush-era town that about 800 people called home. Now, much of the charm is gone along with most of the residents, replaced by the skeletal remains of conifer trees and the deathly silence of block after empty block.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Welcome cooling & stronger winds Wednesday
You may want to throw on a light extra layer, and will be needing to grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Wednesday. An area of low pressure is tracking towards the Pacific Northwest from the eastern Pacific today, and that will drive cooler temperatures, some cloud cover overhead, and stronger south winds across northern California Wednesday. The strongest winds are expected in our higher elevations from this afternoon through this evening, and have prompted a Red Flag Warning to be issued for portions of Lassen and Modoc Counties from 1pm through 8pm Wednesday. Gusts up to around 35mph out of the southwest will be possible in areas closest to the Nevada border. Gusts will pick up to around 20mph out of the south in the valley this afternoon, and then we'll briefly have the potential for gusts up to around 30mph out of the west this evening. Fire danger will become more elevated due to the stronger winds across our entire region today. We have thin clouds brushing across northern California overnight, and we'll continue to have more clouds tracking overhead through the day. We'll range from sunny to partly cloudy across our region, with clouds cover fluctuating. Temperatures are starting out quite a bit cooler than Tuesday morning, with most areas across our region down by 5 or more degrees compared to 24 hours ago as of 5am. Valley and foothill areas are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's, while our mountain zones are mostly in the 30's to 40's this morning. Winds are modest and out of the east early today, but south winds will get stronger through the day as mentioned above. High temperatures will also trend cooler as the Delta Breeze keeps our high temperatures in check. Valley areas are projected to range from 82 to 88 degrees, while foothill and mountain areas will mostly range from the upper 60's to low 80's Wednesday afternoon.
Duo Arrested in Drug Trafficking, Gun Investigation
Authorities say they arrested two people in connection with a drug trafficking and gun investigation. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies, working in conjunction with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) arrested Reno residents Don White and Lameda Allen on multiple charges on September 17th. Deputies say they were stopped...
Adopt A Pet Today from the Lassen County Animal Shelter – Johnny
Dear handsome Jonny was surrendered to the Lassen County Animal Shelter due to his natural husky nature; he could not be contained. Huskies are notorious escape artists, so if you have an interest in adopting Jonny, please educate yourself on his breed. That way you will know full well what to expect of him.
Real News Network
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
