You may want to throw on a light extra layer, and will be needing to grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Wednesday. An area of low pressure is tracking towards the Pacific Northwest from the eastern Pacific today, and that will drive cooler temperatures, some cloud cover overhead, and stronger south winds across northern California Wednesday. The strongest winds are expected in our higher elevations from this afternoon through this evening, and have prompted a Red Flag Warning to be issued for portions of Lassen and Modoc Counties from 1pm through 8pm Wednesday. Gusts up to around 35mph out of the southwest will be possible in areas closest to the Nevada border. Gusts will pick up to around 20mph out of the south in the valley this afternoon, and then we'll briefly have the potential for gusts up to around 30mph out of the west this evening. Fire danger will become more elevated due to the stronger winds across our entire region today. We have thin clouds brushing across northern California overnight, and we'll continue to have more clouds tracking overhead through the day. We'll range from sunny to partly cloudy across our region, with clouds cover fluctuating. Temperatures are starting out quite a bit cooler than Tuesday morning, with most areas across our region down by 5 or more degrees compared to 24 hours ago as of 5am. Valley and foothill areas are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's, while our mountain zones are mostly in the 30's to 40's this morning. Winds are modest and out of the east early today, but south winds will get stronger through the day as mentioned above. High temperatures will also trend cooler as the Delta Breeze keeps our high temperatures in check. Valley areas are projected to range from 82 to 88 degrees, while foothill and mountain areas will mostly range from the upper 60's to low 80's Wednesday afternoon.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO