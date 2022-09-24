Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Lauren Jackson, Aussie fans enjoying her World Cup finale
SYDNEY (AP) — Thirty minutes after Australia knocked off Canada in the preliminary round of the women's basketball World Cup, Lauren Jackson was back on the court signing autographs and posing for selfies with hundreds of adoring fans. They couldn't get enough of the Australian star and she reciprocated...
Citrus County Chronicle
Albon returns to F1 racing in Singapore after appendicitis
WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon will return for the Williams team at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix after recovering from appendicitis. F1 posted a message Wednesday on Twitter saying “Alex Albon will be back behind the wheel of his Williams.”
