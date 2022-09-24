ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Under the White - Pool House

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas responds to rising gas prices

WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas drivers who spoke to ABC Big 2 News say that while the last few months of falling gas prices have been nice, they still think that fueling up is too expensive. “I believe it’s still higher than it should be. If you were to look at the price of […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank annual Kid’s Farmers Market

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today the West Texas Food Bank hosted their annual Kid’s Farmers Market in Midland. Sponsored by H-E-B, every kid who attended were able to pick fresh fruits and vegetables to take home. Community vendors were also set up, with games and activities for kids and...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Telephone, TX
Odessa, TX
Business
NewsWest 9

Midland cold storage being built in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Monday morning at Midland County Commissioner's Court, commissioners approved an agreement brought forth by Judge Terry Johnson. The agreement was for Midland County to use Ector County's cold storage to store bodies until Midland's new cold storage is built in the the coming months. "Discussion...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Equipment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Machinery Auctioneers
cbs7.com

Summer drought causes trouble for local bees

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Yellow Rose Farms and Apiary has been around for the last 2 years and their honey is raw, unfiltered, unpasteurized, and never blended. This means that they never heat or blend it with any other sources of honey. All of the health benefits come straight out of their hives, and directly into your jar of honey.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Family unscathed after truck runs through home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more. “You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Sand hauler catches fire on I-20 between Big Spring and Stanton

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST Media, a truck fire was reported around 8:55 AM this morning near mile marker 166 on eastbound I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring. The truck has been described as a sand hauler. Texas DPS and the Howard County Volunteer...
STANTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Auctions
yourbasin.com

Local woman harassed in Walmart parking lot

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jeannie Jones says she never thought she’d be harassed while going to Walmart, but it happened. And now she wants other woman in the area to stay safe in case the same guy approaches them. On Thursday, Jeannie parked at the Walmart near I-20...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

What happens to pets when a hospice patient dies?

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When someone suffers from a terminal illness, families often turn to hospice care to help with everything from care to wills to even minute family affairs. “If the family needs assistance with getting things ready, maybe financial needs as well,” said Dana Murrey, the volunteer coordinator...
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Parking lot scams happening in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Scammers are getting creative, now they’re targeting you when you just try and go to the grocery store. Midlander Elaina Mills says Tuesday night she went to grab a few items from H-E-B off of Midkiff. When she came out she saw a woman parked over the line and extremely close to her car, just about 8 to 12 inches away.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Have You Seen This Rude TikTok About Midland-Odessa That Has Gone Viral?

I am a TikTok addict. I said I never would be but these days when I hear of something going 'viral' more than likely it came from TikTok so there I go. My children constantly show me funny videos, great recipes and vacation hot spots. I mean, it really is the cheapest form of entertainment on my phone. I don't have to pay to scroll through countless videos.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man sentenced to 5 years for possession, auto theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was found guilty this week by an Ector County jury on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, both state jail felonies. The jury then sentenced Christopher Allen Neighbors, 31, to five years in prison and a $6,000 fine. According […]
ODESSA, TX
94.3 Lite FM

Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas

Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
ABC Big 2 News

Parents indicted in death of Odessa infant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother and father of a seven-month-old baby who died in July have been indicted on new charges.  Originally, the father, Kameron Gammage, told investigators he accidentally dropped his son, Logan. He now stands accused of strangling and beating the baby and tampering with a witness after he was accused of trying […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy