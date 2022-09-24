Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Under the White - Pool House
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
West Texas responds to rising gas prices
WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas drivers who spoke to ABC Big 2 News say that while the last few months of falling gas prices have been nice, they still think that fueling up is too expensive. “I believe it’s still higher than it should be. If you were to look at the price of […]
cbs7.com
The undefeated boxer fought on Saturday, volunteered yesterday at the food bank in Odessa and today in Midland.
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated rival Permian in four sets on Tuesday night at LHS. Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale. Updated: 16 hours ago. Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized...
cbs7.com
West Texas Food Bank annual Kid’s Farmers Market
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today the West Texas Food Bank hosted their annual Kid’s Farmers Market in Midland. Sponsored by H-E-B, every kid who attended were able to pick fresh fruits and vegetables to take home. Community vendors were also set up, with games and activities for kids and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Basin Bites: Local restaurant brings European ‘flair’ to west Texas
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Flair Taverna takes the flavors of Italy, Spain, and France and brings them straight to your table for a true culinary experience. “We want everyone to have that feeling that we’re taking you somewhere else and have that feeling of being in a big city,” said Giancarlo Del Aguila, general manager […]
Crews to close intersection of Brittany Lane, French Ave. starting Oct. 3
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about construction in the area of Brittany Lane and French Avenue. Construction will begin on Oct. 3 and require full closure of the intersection. Crews will be removing existing asphalt and installing a concrete intersection. The city says this...
Midland cold storage being built in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Monday morning at Midland County Commissioner's Court, commissioners approved an agreement brought forth by Judge Terry Johnson. The agreement was for Midland County to use Ector County's cold storage to store bodies until Midland's new cold storage is built in the the coming months. "Discussion...
Top 5 Movies That Were Filmed in Midland Odessa Texas!
Isn't it cool to watch a movie and find out that it was filmed in your hometown? Or, how about watching a film, then seeing places you recognize on the big screen? We work, play, and live here in the Permian Basin. And, it's awesome to see it showcased in movies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com
Summer drought causes trouble for local bees
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Yellow Rose Farms and Apiary has been around for the last 2 years and their honey is raw, unfiltered, unpasteurized, and never blended. This means that they never heat or blend it with any other sources of honey. All of the health benefits come straight out of their hives, and directly into your jar of honey.
cbs7.com
Family unscathed after truck runs through home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more. “You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda...
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Midland County on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Business [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
cbs7.com
Sand hauler catches fire on I-20 between Big Spring and Stanton
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST Media, a truck fire was reported around 8:55 AM this morning near mile marker 166 on eastbound I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring. The truck has been described as a sand hauler. Texas DPS and the Howard County Volunteer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourbasin.com
Local woman harassed in Walmart parking lot
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jeannie Jones says she never thought she’d be harassed while going to Walmart, but it happened. And now she wants other woman in the area to stay safe in case the same guy approaches them. On Thursday, Jeannie parked at the Walmart near I-20...
cbs7.com
What happens to pets when a hospice patient dies?
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When someone suffers from a terminal illness, families often turn to hospice care to help with everything from care to wills to even minute family affairs. “If the family needs assistance with getting things ready, maybe financial needs as well,” said Dana Murrey, the volunteer coordinator...
yourbasin.com
Parking lot scams happening in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Scammers are getting creative, now they’re targeting you when you just try and go to the grocery store. Midlander Elaina Mills says Tuesday night she went to grab a few items from H-E-B off of Midkiff. When she came out she saw a woman parked over the line and extremely close to her car, just about 8 to 12 inches away.
Have You Seen This Rude TikTok About Midland-Odessa That Has Gone Viral?
I am a TikTok addict. I said I never would be but these days when I hear of something going 'viral' more than likely it came from TikTok so there I go. My children constantly show me funny videos, great recipes and vacation hot spots. I mean, it really is the cheapest form of entertainment on my phone. I don't have to pay to scroll through countless videos.
Odessa man sentenced to 5 years for possession, auto theft
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was found guilty this week by an Ector County jury on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, both state jail felonies. The jury then sentenced Christopher Allen Neighbors, 31, to five years in prison and a $6,000 fine. According […]
Odessa woman found in trash truck after dumpster diving
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman was found in a dumpster Monday morning with some injuries to her head and back. According to Odessa Police, the 47-year-old woman was digging around in a dumpster around 6 a.m. in the 500 block of West 42nd. She told the officers that...
Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas
Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
Parents indicted in death of Odessa infant
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother and father of a seven-month-old baby who died in July have been indicted on new charges. Originally, the father, Kameron Gammage, told investigators he accidentally dropped his son, Logan. He now stands accused of strangling and beating the baby and tampering with a witness after he was accused of trying […]
Comments / 0