mymotherlode.com
Video Of Assault Outside Of Copperopolis Business Under Investigation
Copperopolis, CA – An assault outside of a Copperopolis gas station resulted in one person being struck with what is believed to have been a baseball bat. All suspects were gone when Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies arrived around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 15th at the Cruisers Gas Station in the 1000 block of Feather Drive to investigate a physical altercation . Witnesses told the deputies a group of “what appeared to be juveniles” went to the side of the gas station between the building and Copper Valley Road, with two preparing to square off “in a physical altercation.”
KCRA.com
Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say
CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
yourcentralvalley.com
K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Murder suspect sentenced; family of victim addresses killer
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Court was called into session under the honorable Suzanne Kingsbury just before 9 a.m. September 27, 2022 and by 2:15 p.m. that afternoon Michael Green was sentenced to 15 years-to-life for the 1985 murder of El Dorado hills journalist, Jane Hylton. The extraordinary case...
mymotherlode.com
Stolen Generator Impacting Calaveras Search And Rescue Team
Arnold, CA – The theft of a generator belonging to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is impacting its already tight bottom line. A member of the mostly volunteer team discovered the theft from a county incident support trailer in Arnold on Monday. The trailer was parked inside the fenced facility, but that did not stop the thieves, who cut through the chain link fence and then broke a “locking mechanism” to enter the trailer.
Pregnant woman killed in Lodi stabbing
LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Lodi early Sunday morning, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post. At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, officers say they found the woman unresponsive suffering from a stab wound near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. A 22-year-old...
KCRA.com
Stanislaus County homeowner shoots, kills drunk intruder
PATTERSON, Calif. — A homeowner in Patterson shot and killed a drunk intruder who was trying to break into their home and was fighting with her husband, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 10:20 p.m. on Ashwood Lane, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said. Officers arrived to...
eastcountytoday.net
Patterson Homeowner Shoots and Kills Intoxicated Intruder Overnight
Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a late overnight shooting in which a Patterson homeowner fired a revolver in self-defense of her husband who was fighting to keep an intoxicated intruder out of their residence. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10:20 p.m., Patterson Police...
California woman shoots, kills drunken intruder to protect husband, deputies say
PATTERSON, Calif. — A California woman fatally shot an intoxicated home intruder over the weekend to protect her husband, deputies said. According to KCRA and KTVU, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Ashwood Lane in Patterson. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Patterson Police Services responded to a report of a shooting and arrived to find Angelo Santana, 22, of Patterson, dead near the home’s entrance.
mymotherlode.com
Identity of Solo Fatal Crash Victim Released
Keystone, CA– On September 22nd, first responders arrived at the scene of a fatal solo vehicle wreck on Highway 120/108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. A vehicle had overturned and landed on its roof near the Rushing Hills Lookout Road intersection just after 4 p.m.The CHP detailed that the man was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, at an undetermined rate of speed. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in this crash.
Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
Fox40
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
Fox40
Crews battle fire at mill in Tuolumne County
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Fire Department responded to a log deck on fire at the Chinese Camp SPI Mill Monday morning, the fire department said. The Sonora City Fire Department also responded to the fire, which happened on Perricone Road. The fire department said the...
Body found in Modesto could be missing Ceres woman
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman reported missing in Ceres has potentially been found dead around 3 pm in Modesto Saturday. While checking the area of Maze Blvd. and Carpenter Road, Modesto Police and Ceres Police located a woman in a parked vehicle in an area parking lot. According to the Modesto Police Department, The […]
crimevoice.com
Amador County Police Investigate Social Media Post Allegedly Threatening Violence
Originally Published By: Sutter Creek Police Department Facebook Page. “On the evening of September 13, 2022, Sutter Creek PD contacted an Amador High School student who reported coming into possession of a social media post that suggested an act of violence would occur in the near future. The threat did...
Calaveras Enterprise
Authorities investigating bludgeoning assault near Copperopolis gas station
An assault last week outside Cruisers gas station in Copperopolis is being investigated by authorities, though no arrests have been made. On Sept. 15 at around 4:30 p.m., a witness reported seeing "a group of what appeared to be juveniles" near the gas station at Feather Drive and Copper Cove Drive, and two of them appeared to be preparing to engage in a physical fight, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church
MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
2 gang members arrested for armed robbery in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two gang members have been arrested for committing an armed robbery at a liquor store, Merced police say. According to authorities, detectives were investigating an armed robbery that happened at Stop 2 Save Liquor Store in Merced. On Aug. 28, officials say three masked men entered the store and stole cash, […]
Woman found dead in Modesto church parking lot
MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was found dead in a car parked outside of a Modesto church, according to officials. Modesto police say they received a call around 3 p.m. about a body found in a church parking lot. The woman has not yet been identified pending notifying the...
mymotherlode.com
Investigators Seize PG&E Transmission Pole Near Mosquito Fire
Placer County, CA — Officials are investigating whether PG&E’s equipment was responsible for igniting the 76,775-acre Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties. It is the largest fire so far this year in California. Federal investigators have seized a utility transmission pole and attached equipment, according to a regulatory filing. The US Forest Service indicated that the fire started near one of PG&E’s power lines on federal forestland.
