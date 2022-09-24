Copperopolis, CA – An assault outside of a Copperopolis gas station resulted in one person being struck with what is believed to have been a baseball bat. All suspects were gone when Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies arrived around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 15th at the Cruisers Gas Station in the 1000 block of Feather Drive to investigate a physical altercation . Witnesses told the deputies a group of “what appeared to be juveniles” went to the side of the gas station between the building and Copper Valley Road, with two preparing to square off “in a physical altercation.”

