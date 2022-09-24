‘Saturday Night Live’: Alec Baldwin Revealed the Real Reason Why He’s Even ‘Nice’ to ‘Sniveling, Drooling Wuss’ Cast Members

Saturday Night Live host Alec Baldwin is no stranger to the show. He regularly returned to the late-night sketch show for many years, so he has a very strong understanding of how production operates. However, Baldwin once hinted that he didn’t always get along with the Saturday Night Live crew . Nevertheless, he decided to always be “nice” to all of the cast members and writers for a very particular reason.

Alec Baldwin hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ 17 times

Baldwin hosted Saturday Night Live 17 times between the years 1990 and 2017. Therefore, he’s had the most appearances of any host to date. Baldwin also returned to the show for many cameo appearances between 2004 and 2020. He’s played characters from Drinkin’ Buddy to Scoutmaster Armstrong, but he had even more celebrity impressions up his sleeve.

Saturday Night Live gave Baldwin a platform to imitate Al Pacino, Tony Bennett, Harvey Fierstein, and Robert De Niro. He’s even been on the show when not performing when he was impersonated by Ben Affleck. Baldwin was a regular Saturday Night Live guest with a long history with the late-night sketch show.

Alec Baldwin is ‘nice’ to every ‘Saturday Night Live’ worker because of their potential

James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales’ Live From New York interviewed a wide variety of folks who involved themselves in the show. Baldwin explained the career trajectory of the Saturday Night Live writers and cast members. Some of them go on to do projects that he called “elevated” from the show’s content. However, others “become the very thing they made fun of on the show.” Nevertheless, some previous unnamed cast members shocked him when they went on to accomplish big things in their careers.

“One of the oddest elements of the show is that you’re standing next to some guy one day doing the show and you think that they’re funny, but you turn around, and five years later they’re getting paid $20 million a movie,” Baldwin said. “There are people I worked with there who I never thought in my wildest dreams that they’d go on to become the apotheosis of movie comedy of their day.”

Baldwin continued: “So now I’m nice to everybody on the show. No matter who I work with, no matter what a sniveling, drooling wuss they are, I embrace them all like they’re my dearest friend and my most respected colleague.”

He earned a lot of attention for imitating Donald Trump

Saturday Night Live made a big impact with Baldwin impersonating Donald Trump on the show. He continued to use this impersonation from 2016 until 2020. Baldwin retired the role after the former president lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

According to the Huffington Post , the actor tweeted that he has never been so “overjoyed” to lose a job in his life.

Baldwin moved on with his acting career after his run as Trump on Saturday Night Live . He voiced Boss Baby in The Boss Baby 2: Family Business and starred as Dr. Robert Henderson in Dr. Death .

