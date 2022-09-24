Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Kate Middleton DELIBERATELY Agreed To Stay Behind In Windsor To Ensure Meghan Markle Didn’t Go To Queen’s Deathbed
Kate Middleton agreed to stay home and not travel to Scotland in order to stop Meghan Markle from going to visit the Queen on her deathbed with Prince Harry, according to a source. Article continues below advertisement. When Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson put out a statement saying both the Duke...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral for a Calculated Reason
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say.
In Style
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William
This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
King Charles ‘to live in least favourite royal residence’ despite having lavish castles and stately homes to choose from
WITH his plans to slim down the monarchy, it's likely we'll see a shake-up of who gets to live at the lavish royal properties under King Charles III. However, the monarch himself is set to bed down in his 'least favourite' royal residence despite having 20 lavish castles and stately homes at his disposal, according to reports.
U.K.・
Queen Elizabeth’s Engagement Ring From Prince Philip Has an Incredible — Yet Frugal — Story
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s royal engagement began with an engagement ring that was actually made from his mother’s tiara.
What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession
For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Princess Anne said William and Harry would not 'have been able to cope' with Princess Diana's death had the Queen not kept the boys at Balmoral
Princess Anne said Queen Elizabeth II made the right choice to keep William and Harry at Balmoral in the wake of Princess Diana's death. In a 2017 interview with ITV News released Sunday, Anne strongly agreed with her mother's decision. She added that she does not think the boys would...
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Have An Unexpected Ally In The Royal Family
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has thrust royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the warm(?) embrace of his family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK when Her Majesty was placed under medical supervision, and, following her passing, they've opted to stay put and honor her memory (via E! News).
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.・
Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William
Since she became the Princess of Wales, there’s been interest in Kate Middleton’s net worth and how much she and Prince William make now that they’re the next couple in line for the British throne. Kate—whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton—is the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne. As William’s wife, Kate is the Princess of Wales and the next Queen Consort. Kate and William married in 2011 and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert
The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
Princess Beatrice Attends Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 1 Day After Daughter Sienna's First Birthday
Princess Beatrice attended the state funeral of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her daughter reached a major milestone. On Monday, Beatrice, 34, attended the procession held at London's Westminster Abbey alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sister Princess Eugenie, father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. She wore an all-black ensemble, paired with a black coat and matching pill box hat with a bow.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Popculture
Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
Comments / 0