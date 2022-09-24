Meet Cute, which recently premiered on Peacock, isn't your typical rom-com. In the film, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) goes on a first date with Gary (Pete Davidson) over and over and over again, all thanks to...a time-traveling tanning bed. And that's not the only way it veers off the rom-com path: On a more serious note, Sheila and Gary are working through various forms of trauma. Director Alex Lehmann (Paddleton) speaks to EW about taking inspiration from pain and using it to create a new kind of romantic comedy that seems fitting for 2022.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO