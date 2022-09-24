Read full article on original website
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
EW.com
Watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman explain how Wolverine is still alive in Deadpool 3 (well, sorta)
After making their surprise announcement yesterday that Wolverine will be returning in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman know that you might be a little excited and a lot confused right now. But don't worry, they're here to help. The longtime pals shared a hilarious new video on Twitter...
EW.com
Meet Cute director says there's 'a big piece' of stars Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's true selves in the movie
Meet Cute, which recently premiered on Peacock, isn't your typical rom-com. In the film, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) goes on a first date with Gary (Pete Davidson) over and over and over again, all thanks to...a time-traveling tanning bed. And that's not the only way it veers off the rom-com path: On a more serious note, Sheila and Gary are working through various forms of trauma. Director Alex Lehmann (Paddleton) speaks to EW about taking inspiration from pain and using it to create a new kind of romantic comedy that seems fitting for 2022.
EW.com
Johnny Depp is jealous of James Franco in first trailer for Amber Heard defamation trial movie
Just four months after the verdict was rendered, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is set to be sensationalized even further with a new movie, and EW has your exclusive first look at the bonkers trailer. Tubi's Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as...
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
EW.com
Sharon Osbourne says she was a 'lamb slaughtered' at The Talk in new cancel culture series
Sharon Osbourne's media comeback is taking aim at her departure from CBS' The Talk last year. The TV personality's four-part Fox Nation series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back debuts Monday and will purportedly highlight how she found herself "in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement" following an on-air dust-up with The Talk cohost Sheryl Underwood over controversial comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle.
EW.com
Exclusive clip of new HBO comedy 'Family Tree,' starring Chris O'Dowd
Family Tree, a new faux documentary series on HBO, chronicles one man's attempts to discover his lineage. After losing his job and his girlfriend, Tom Chadwick (played by Chris O'Dowd) receives a box of things belonging to a great aunt he never knew. This prompts him to begin investigating his past.
'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film My Father's Dragon. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Wednesday. My Father's Dragon is based on the Ruth Stiles Gannett children's book of the same name. The story follows Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who befriends Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a baby dragon.
‘Legally Blonde’ Scribes Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith Penning ‘I Do… Not’ For Amazon Studios & Di Bonaventura Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and The House Bunny screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith are set to write the romantic comedy I Do… Not for Amazon Studios and Di Bonaventura Pictures. The feature is centered around a woman who gets the chance to stop her own wedding. Mark Vahradian and Lorenzo di Bonaventura will produce via Di Bonaventura Pictures. The project reteams Vahradian, McCullah, and Smith who first worked together on the 1999 teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You. McCullah and Smith recently completed a rewrite on K: Pop: Lost In America starring Rebel Wilson and a draft of Legally Blonde 3. The duo also penned the comedy She’s...
EW.com
The Calling star Jeff Wilbusch on what sets his TV detective apart
Television has given us a host of detectives with special skills that set their crime-solving apart, whether it be OCD (Monk), a "fake" psychic (The Mentalist), an ability to commune with the dead (Medium), or just extremely unique powers of observation (every Sherlock Holmes adaptation ever). But The Calling, a...
EW.com
Watch 9-1-1 get tense as Athena clashes with mom over her dad's accident
Family crises are never easy, but things are particularly tough between Athena and her mom on Monday night's 9-1-1. Last week's season 6 premiere ended with Athena (Angela Bassett) on the phone with her mom (Beverly Todd) as her father (Henry G. Sanders) accidentally drives into their family home. Forgoing their delayed honeymoon, Athena and Bobby (Peter Krause) rush to Florida to help — and in a preview clip exclusive to EW, things are not going well.
EW.com
Clicker bait: The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey and the infected
The Last of Us fans — and the clickers — are eating well today. HBO has revealed the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated TV series adaptation starring Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. This follows less than a minute's worth of footage shown to viewers on premiere night for House of the Dragon.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
EW.com
'NCIS: LA' season finale promo
This season's NCIS: LA finale is "without a doubt the darkest season-finale we've ever done on the show," according to executive producer Shane Brennan. And the proof is in the promo. EW has your exclusive first look at the episode, which finds the team going to new lengths to recover...
Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
EW.com
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin calls out racism from fans: 'It definitely took a toll on me'
Amid the conversations about racism shown to actors from specific genre fandoms, like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about what he experienced as a child star joining the show in season 1. McLaughlin appeared at the Heroes Comic...
EW.com
Is Eugene on trial in new Walking Dead trailer?
There is sure to be plenty of action in the final eight Walking Dead episodes that begin airing Oct. 2 on AMC. The trailers and teasers we have seen so far promise action involving our heroes against the leaders of the Commonwealth, and action involving the ever-present zombie threat. But judging by a new exclusive trailer we got our hands on, there could also be action of a different sort — in the courtroom.
EW.com
'How I Met Your Mother' recap: Something old
Tonight's How I Met Your Mother reminded me of that scene in National Lampoon's European Vacation where Chevy Chase and his family get stuck in London's Lambeth Bridge Roundabout. Every time I find myself having even the slightest urge to root for Robin and Ted, a couple I know is not meant to be, I feel like yelling out, "Look, kids, Big Ben!"
