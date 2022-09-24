ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

Meet Cute director says there's 'a big piece' of stars Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's true selves in the movie

Meet Cute, which recently premiered on Peacock, isn't your typical rom-com. In the film, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) goes on a first date with Gary (Pete Davidson) over and over and over again, all thanks to...a time-traveling tanning bed. And that's not the only way it veers off the rom-com path: On a more serious note, Sheila and Gary are working through various forms of trauma. Director Alex Lehmann (Paddleton) speaks to EW about taking inspiration from pain and using it to create a new kind of romantic comedy that seems fitting for 2022.
EW.com

Sharon Osbourne says she was a 'lamb slaughtered' at The Talk in new cancel culture series

Sharon Osbourne's media comeback is taking aim at her departure from CBS' The Talk last year. The TV personality's four-part Fox Nation series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back debuts Monday and will purportedly highlight how she found herself "in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement" following an on-air dust-up with The Talk cohost Sheryl Underwood over controversial comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle.
EW.com

Exclusive clip of new HBO comedy 'Family Tree,' starring Chris O'Dowd

Family Tree, a new faux documentary series on HBO, chronicles one man's attempts to discover his lineage. After losing his job and his girlfriend, Tom Chadwick (played by Chris O'Dowd) receives a box of things belonging to a great aunt he never knew. This prompts him to begin investigating his past.
UPI News

'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film My Father's Dragon. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Wednesday. My Father's Dragon is based on the Ruth Stiles Gannett children's book of the same name. The story follows Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who befriends Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a baby dragon.
Deadline

‘Legally Blonde’ Scribes Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith Penning ‘I Do… Not’ For Amazon Studios & Di Bonaventura Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and The House Bunny screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith are set to write the romantic comedy I Do… Not for Amazon Studios and Di Bonaventura Pictures. The feature is centered around a woman who gets the chance to stop her own wedding. Mark Vahradian and Lorenzo di Bonaventura will produce via Di Bonaventura Pictures. The project reteams Vahradian, McCullah, and Smith who first worked together on the 1999 teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You. McCullah and Smith recently completed a rewrite on K: Pop: Lost In America starring Rebel Wilson and a draft of Legally Blonde 3. The duo also penned the comedy She’s...
EW.com

The Calling star Jeff Wilbusch on what sets his TV detective apart

Television has given us a host of detectives with special skills that set their crime-solving apart, whether it be OCD (Monk), a "fake" psychic (The Mentalist), an ability to commune with the dead (Medium), or just extremely unique powers of observation (every Sherlock Holmes adaptation ever). But The Calling, a...
EW.com

Watch 9-1-1 get tense as Athena clashes with mom over her dad's accident

Family crises are never easy, but things are particularly tough between Athena and her mom on Monday night's 9-1-1. Last week's season 6 premiere ended with Athena (Angela Bassett) on the phone with her mom (Beverly Todd) as her father (Henry G. Sanders) accidentally drives into their family home. Forgoing their delayed honeymoon, Athena and Bobby (Peter Krause) rush to Florida to help — and in a preview clip exclusive to EW, things are not going well.
EW.com

'NCIS: LA' season finale promo

This season's NCIS: LA finale is "without a doubt the darkest season-finale we've ever done on the show," according to executive producer Shane Brennan. And the proof is in the promo. EW has your exclusive first look at the episode, which finds the team going to new lengths to recover...
UPI News

Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
EW.com

Is Eugene on trial in new Walking Dead trailer?

There is sure to be plenty of action in the final eight Walking Dead episodes that begin airing Oct. 2 on AMC. The trailers and teasers we have seen so far promise action involving our heroes against the leaders of the Commonwealth, and action involving the ever-present zombie threat. But judging by a new exclusive trailer we got our hands on, there could also be action of a different sort — in the courtroom.
EW.com

'How I Met Your Mother' recap: Something old

Tonight's How I Met Your Mother reminded me of that scene in National Lampoon's European Vacation where Chevy Chase and his family get stuck in London's Lambeth Bridge Roundabout. Every time I find myself having even the slightest urge to root for Robin and Ted, a couple I know is not meant to be, I feel like yelling out, "Look, kids, Big Ben!"
TV SERIES

