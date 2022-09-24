ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'How I Met Your Mother' recap: Something old

Tonight's How I Met Your Mother reminded me of that scene in National Lampoon's European Vacation where Chevy Chase and his family get stuck in London's Lambeth Bridge Roundabout. Every time I find myself having even the slightest urge to root for Robin and Ted, a couple I know is not meant to be, I feel like yelling out, "Look, kids, Big Ben!"
Napoleon Dynamite stars are reuniting for an animated series on the blockchain

The main stars of Napoleon Dynamite are getting back together for a new animated series. Where can you watch it? See, this is where this author shows his age because it involves blockchain technology, NFTs, tokens, a "watch-to-earn ecosystem" — things that all sound like gobbledygook to those of us who aren't hip with the current tech.
Chicago P.D. boss says Burgess and Ruzek answers are coming very soon

They're together, and then they're not. They're co-parenting a kid and occasionally, when the moment calls for it, kissing. Then he's... giving her a house?!. Chicago P.D.'s Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) are the drama's biggest will-they-won't-they couple. Their on-again, off-again relationship has been at the center of the series from the jump, and even now, with the show in its 10th season, fans still aren't quite sure how their story will end.
Surprise, The Sandman fans! Audible just released Act III of their audiobook adaptation

While you wait for season 2 of the Netflix series, check out the latest installment of the other popular remix of the iconic Neil Gaiman comic. Are you ready for more of The Sandman? Alas, a second season has not yet been confirmed for the popular Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series (though showrunner Allan Heinberg is already making plans). But longtime fans of this franchise know that there's another ongoing adaptation. Yes, Audible has now released the third installment of their Sandman audiobook adaptation.
Monte Taylor names the Big Brother jury votes that surprised him

He won three Head of Household competitions, including the final one at the end. He won two Vetoes. He took out two of the biggest players of the game in Michael Bruner and Matthew Turner. He was well-liked and respected by the jury. Yet Monte Taylor still only received a single vote to win from that jury, who instead handed the Big Brother season 24 crown to the person Monte selected to sit next to him, Taylor Hale.
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Kornbread announces cancer diagnosis

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 breakout and upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 star Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté revealed Saturday that she has intestinal cancer. "Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine. I'm 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so Ill be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!" Kornbread said in a post shared across her social media pages.
SecretCelebrity Drag Race queen Kevin McHale says Glee costar Lea Michele would kill the reading challenge

Kevin McHale is certain his former Glee costar Lea Michele can read — at least when it comes to opening the RuPaul's Drag Race library. The latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race eliminee tells EW in his exit interview that, despite the ridiculous internet conspiracy theory alleging that Michele is illiterate, he thinks she'd kill a series of playful "reads" on the set of the Emmy-winning show.
Exclusive clip of new HBO comedy 'Family Tree,' starring Chris O'Dowd

Family Tree, a new faux documentary series on HBO, chronicles one man's attempts to discover his lineage. After losing his job and his girlfriend, Tom Chadwick (played by Chris O'Dowd) receives a box of things belonging to a great aunt he never knew. This prompts him to begin investigating his past.
Watch 9-1-1 get tense as Athena clashes with mom over her dad's accident

Family crises are never easy, but things are particularly tough between Athena and her mom on Monday night's 9-1-1. Last week's season 6 premiere ended with Athena (Angela Bassett) on the phone with her mom (Beverly Todd) as her father (Henry G. Sanders) accidentally drives into their family home. Forgoing their delayed honeymoon, Athena and Bobby (Peter Krause) rush to Florida to help — and in a preview clip exclusive to EW, things are not going well.
What to Watch podcast: La Brea goes AWOL in the '80s

On today's What to Watch, Prisonbreak and Lost in Space showrunner Zack Estrin has died at 51. Minnie Driver joins the Witcher-verse as Seanchaí in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, and the long-awaited trailer for HBO's The Last of Us is here — featuring Melanie Lynskey!. Plus, La...
Matthew Turner reveals his never delivered Big Brother jury speech

The Big Brother season 24 finale was definitely not bussin' if your name is Matthew Turner. Turner told viewers he thought he could beat either Taylor Hale or Monte Taylor in the final two, but he never got there, as he was eliminated on Sunday's live finale when Monte beat him in the final Head of Household competition, and then cut the rug-maker loose, believing he stood a better chance at the end at defeating Taylor. (He didn't.)
