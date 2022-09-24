While you wait for season 2 of the Netflix series, check out the latest installment of the other popular remix of the iconic Neil Gaiman comic. Are you ready for more of The Sandman? Alas, a second season has not yet been confirmed for the popular Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series (though showrunner Allan Heinberg is already making plans). But longtime fans of this franchise know that there's another ongoing adaptation. Yes, Audible has now released the third installment of their Sandman audiobook adaptation.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 HOURS AGO