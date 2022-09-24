Read full article on original website
TVGuide.com
Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More
It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
EW.com
'NCIS: LA' season finale promo
This season's NCIS: LA finale is "without a doubt the darkest season-finale we've ever done on the show," according to executive producer Shane Brennan. And the proof is in the promo. EW has your exclusive first look at the episode, which finds the team going to new lengths to recover...
EW.com
Is Eugene on trial in new Walking Dead trailer?
There is sure to be plenty of action in the final eight Walking Dead episodes that begin airing Oct. 2 on AMC. The trailers and teasers we have seen so far promise action involving our heroes against the leaders of the Commonwealth, and action involving the ever-present zombie threat. But judging by a new exclusive trailer we got our hands on, there could also be action of a different sort — in the courtroom.
EW.com
Clicker bait: The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey and the infected
The Last of Us fans — and the clickers — are eating well today. HBO has revealed the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated TV series adaptation starring Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. This follows less than a minute's worth of footage shown to viewers on premiere night for House of the Dragon.
EW.com
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin calls out racism from fans: 'It definitely took a toll on me'
Amid the conversations about racism shown to actors from specific genre fandoms, like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about what he experienced as a child star joining the show in season 1. McLaughlin appeared at the Heroes Comic...
EW.com
Sharon Osbourne says she was a 'lamb slaughtered' at The Talk in new cancel culture series
Sharon Osbourne's media comeback is taking aim at her departure from CBS' The Talk last year. The TV personality's four-part Fox Nation series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back debuts Monday and will purportedly highlight how she found herself "in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement" following an on-air dust-up with The Talk cohost Sheryl Underwood over controversial comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle.
EW.com
SecretCelebrity Drag Race queen Kevin McHale says Glee costar Lea Michele would kill the reading challenge
Kevin McHale is certain his former Glee costar Lea Michele can read — at least when it comes to opening the RuPaul's Drag Race library. The latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race eliminee tells EW in his exit interview that, despite the ridiculous internet conspiracy theory alleging that Michele is illiterate, he thinks she'd kill a series of playful "reads" on the set of the Emmy-winning show.
EW.com
Kelly Ripa recalls jab from Regis Philbin before her first Live show: 'I felt horrible'
Kelly Ripa is looking back at her complicated relationship with former co-host Regis Philbin. The actress and TV host recounts her early days on Live With Regis and Kelly in her book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. According to Ripa, the excerpts about Philbin were "the hardest chapter to write."
EW.com
Watch 9-1-1 get tense as Athena clashes with mom over her dad's accident
Family crises are never easy, but things are particularly tough between Athena and her mom on Monday night's 9-1-1. Last week's season 6 premiere ended with Athena (Angela Bassett) on the phone with her mom (Beverly Todd) as her father (Henry G. Sanders) accidentally drives into their family home. Forgoing their delayed honeymoon, Athena and Bobby (Peter Krause) rush to Florida to help — and in a preview clip exclusive to EW, things are not going well.
EW.com
The Calling star Jeff Wilbusch on what sets his TV detective apart
Television has given us a host of detectives with special skills that set their crime-solving apart, whether it be OCD (Monk), a "fake" psychic (The Mentalist), an ability to commune with the dead (Medium), or just extremely unique powers of observation (every Sherlock Holmes adaptation ever). But The Calling, a...
Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date
The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
EW.com
'How I Met Your Mother' recap: Something old
Tonight's How I Met Your Mother reminded me of that scene in National Lampoon's European Vacation where Chevy Chase and his family get stuck in London's Lambeth Bridge Roundabout. Every time I find myself having even the slightest urge to root for Robin and Ted, a couple I know is not meant to be, I feel like yelling out, "Look, kids, Big Ben!"
EW.com
Surprise, The Sandman fans! Audible just released Act III of their audiobook adaptation
While you wait for season 2 of the Netflix series, check out the latest installment of the other popular remix of the iconic Neil Gaiman comic. Are you ready for more of The Sandman? Alas, a second season has not yet been confirmed for the popular Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series (though showrunner Allan Heinberg is already making plans). But longtime fans of this franchise know that there's another ongoing adaptation. Yes, Audible has now released the third installment of their Sandman audiobook adaptation.
EW.com
Chicago P.D. boss says Burgess and Ruzek answers are coming very soon
They're together, and then they're not. They're co-parenting a kid and occasionally, when the moment calls for it, kissing. Then he's... giving her a house?!. Chicago P.D.'s Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) are the drama's biggest will-they-won't-they couple. Their on-again, off-again relationship has been at the center of the series from the jump, and even now, with the show in its 10th season, fans still aren't quite sure how their story will end.
EW.com
The Challenge: Ride or Dies super trailer reveals Jordan vs. Tori, Turbo vs. Nany and more fights
The Challenge season 38 is all about working with a partner you trust completely, but the real test is going to be whether competitors can survive living in a house with the people they used to consider their ride-or-dies but are now their opponents. In an exclusive sneak peek, The...
EW.com
Chicago Fire is bringing back the Halloween episode this season
Things are always dramatic on Chicago Fire, but they aren't always... spooky. However, in season 11, fans should expect at least a little spookiness as the show delivers something we haven't seen recently: a Halloween episode. "We haven't done a Halloween episode in a while," Fire co-showrunner Andrew Newman tells...
EW.com
You won't sleep after seeing disturbing Watcher trailer with Naomi Watts in a stalker's hell house
Have you ever wondered what it feels like to live — like, with a mailing address and everything — in hell? Well, you can experience that fear-based fantasy alongside Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, who move into a nightmare in the chilling first trailer for Ryan Murphy's upcoming limited series The Watcher.
EW.com
Taylor Hale on her epic speech and historic Big Brother win
It was perhaps the most remarkable and unexpected journey in Big Brother history. And history was indeed made when Taylor Hale was crowned the champion of season 24 on Sunday's live Big Brother finale, the first Black woman to ever win a non-celebrity edition of the game. (Tamar Braxton won the second season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.)
EW.com
House of the Dragon creator on expanding the Larys Strong role: 'We knew he was a schemer'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon episode 6. House of the Dragon episode 6 brought a lot more fire and a lot more blood, thanks in part to Ser Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). The son of the Hand of the King, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), and...
EW.com
Watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman explain how Wolverine is still alive in Deadpool 3 (well, sorta)
After making their surprise announcement yesterday that Wolverine will be returning in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman know that you might be a little excited and a lot confused right now. But don't worry, they're here to help. The longtime pals shared a hilarious new video on Twitter...
