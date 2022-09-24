ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More

It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
'NCIS: LA' season finale promo

This season's NCIS: LA finale is "without a doubt the darkest season-finale we've ever done on the show," according to executive producer Shane Brennan. And the proof is in the promo. EW has your exclusive first look at the episode, which finds the team going to new lengths to recover...
Is Eugene on trial in new Walking Dead trailer?

There is sure to be plenty of action in the final eight Walking Dead episodes that begin airing Oct. 2 on AMC. The trailers and teasers we have seen so far promise action involving our heroes against the leaders of the Commonwealth, and action involving the ever-present zombie threat. But judging by a new exclusive trailer we got our hands on, there could also be action of a different sort — in the courtroom.
Sharon Osbourne says she was a 'lamb slaughtered' at The Talk in new cancel culture series

Sharon Osbourne's media comeback is taking aim at her departure from CBS' The Talk last year. The TV personality's four-part Fox Nation series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back debuts Monday and will purportedly highlight how she found herself "in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement" following an on-air dust-up with The Talk cohost Sheryl Underwood over controversial comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle.
SecretCelebrity Drag Race queen Kevin McHale says Glee costar Lea Michele would kill the reading challenge

Kevin McHale is certain his former Glee costar Lea Michele can read — at least when it comes to opening the RuPaul's Drag Race library. The latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race eliminee tells EW in his exit interview that, despite the ridiculous internet conspiracy theory alleging that Michele is illiterate, he thinks she'd kill a series of playful "reads" on the set of the Emmy-winning show.
Watch 9-1-1 get tense as Athena clashes with mom over her dad's accident

Family crises are never easy, but things are particularly tough between Athena and her mom on Monday night's 9-1-1. Last week's season 6 premiere ended with Athena (Angela Bassett) on the phone with her mom (Beverly Todd) as her father (Henry G. Sanders) accidentally drives into their family home. Forgoing their delayed honeymoon, Athena and Bobby (Peter Krause) rush to Florida to help — and in a preview clip exclusive to EW, things are not going well.
The Calling star Jeff Wilbusch on what sets his TV detective apart

Television has given us a host of detectives with special skills that set their crime-solving apart, whether it be OCD (Monk), a "fake" psychic (The Mentalist), an ability to commune with the dead (Medium), or just extremely unique powers of observation (every Sherlock Holmes adaptation ever). But The Calling, a...
Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date

The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
'How I Met Your Mother' recap: Something old

Tonight's How I Met Your Mother reminded me of that scene in National Lampoon's European Vacation where Chevy Chase and his family get stuck in London's Lambeth Bridge Roundabout. Every time I find myself having even the slightest urge to root for Robin and Ted, a couple I know is not meant to be, I feel like yelling out, "Look, kids, Big Ben!"
Surprise, The Sandman fans! Audible just released Act III of their audiobook adaptation

While you wait for season 2 of the Netflix series, check out the latest installment of the other popular remix of the iconic Neil Gaiman comic. Are you ready for more of The Sandman? Alas, a second season has not yet been confirmed for the popular Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series (though showrunner Allan Heinberg is already making plans). But longtime fans of this franchise know that there's another ongoing adaptation. Yes, Audible has now released the third installment of their Sandman audiobook adaptation.
Chicago P.D. boss says Burgess and Ruzek answers are coming very soon

They're together, and then they're not. They're co-parenting a kid and occasionally, when the moment calls for it, kissing. Then he's... giving her a house?!. Chicago P.D.'s Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) are the drama's biggest will-they-won't-they couple. Their on-again, off-again relationship has been at the center of the series from the jump, and even now, with the show in its 10th season, fans still aren't quite sure how their story will end.
Chicago Fire is bringing back the Halloween episode this season

Things are always dramatic on Chicago Fire, but they aren't always... spooky. However, in season 11, fans should expect at least a little spookiness as the show delivers something we haven't seen recently: a Halloween episode. "We haven't done a Halloween episode in a while," Fire co-showrunner Andrew Newman tells...
Taylor Hale on her epic speech and historic Big Brother win

It was perhaps the most remarkable and unexpected journey in Big Brother history. And history was indeed made when Taylor Hale was crowned the champion of season 24 on Sunday's live Big Brother finale, the first Black woman to ever win a non-celebrity edition of the game. (Tamar Braxton won the second season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.)
