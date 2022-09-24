ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

WVU takes its balanced offensive attack to Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four games into the 2022 football season, the Mountaineer offense is displaying exceptional balance. Averaging 217.5 rushing and 272.5 passing yards per game, WVU is in the top five in the Big 12 Conference in each of those categories. Its 490.0 yards of total offense per game is fourth in the league, as is its scoring (42.9 points per game).
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football James Gmiter 9/27/22

West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter speaks on increased trust and varied offensive weapons as contributing factors in the improvement of the line. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

C.J. Donaldson’s performance surprising even himself

C.J. Donaldson is so new to the running back position, West Virginia University’s official athletics website (WVUSports.com) still lists the Miami, Florida, native as a tight end. That’s exactly what the Mountaineer coaching staff thought it was getting when it recruited the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder out of Gulliver Prep High...
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Wv News
WVNews

Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting

“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22

West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Trips to Blacksburg are unlikely again for WVU in the next decade

West Virginia journeyed to Lane Stadium last week for the first time in 18 years. It was the 21st time the Mountaineers have faced Virginia Tech on the gridiron in Blacksburg in a series that began in 1912. The football matchups didn’t become a regular affair until the ’50s, and the schools met 45 times from 1952-2005, including annually from 1973-2005.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Inaugural TALA-hosted Hearsemania hailed as success, ready for 2023

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was the site of the inaugural Hearsemania for Lewis County, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, which kicked off the Halloween season. “From the pit of our blackened little heart, a HUGE...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 9/26/22

West Virginia mens head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes his team will be much better in 2022-23, and details many of the players who will make up the revamped squad. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Curotz goal lifts Eagles past Liberty, 1-0

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carleigh Curotz scored the only goal of the game to lift Robert C. Byrd to a 1-0 victory over Liberty in Big 10 Conference girls high school soccer Tuesday night at Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex. Curotz took a lead pass from Olivia Lowther and scored...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Aspiring to something greater

This topic is a bit out of date. I actually wrote it for last week’s Weston Democrat, but due to the glut of content I ended up with last week, I decided to hold it for a week. After all, things that are actually happening are way more important than my thoughts on the things that are actually happening.

