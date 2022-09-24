Read full article on original website
Netflix viewers feel 'physically sick' after watching new true crime series
Netflix viewers have been left feeling physically unwell after watching the streaming platform's latest true crime story. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story tells the terrifying case of one of America's most prolific serial killers, who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. The true crime series arrived on...
First look at terrifying new Netflix series The Watcher based on shocking true story
Just in time for Halloween, Netflix has dropped in with a brand spanking new collection of spine-chilling shows - but they're definitely not for the faint of heart. Among the streaming giant's new releases is limited drama series The Watcher, which is based on a horrifying true story. Check out...
Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
Netflix announces return date and first look at You season four
**Warning: major spoilers for You season three below**. Netflix has finally dropped the release date for season four of You - and I, for one, am very excited. Last we saw, Joe Goldberg he had hot-footed it (minus a couple of toes) to Paris having just killed his wife Love, dropping off his son Henry with Dante and faking his own death.
First look at Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte
Netflix has made our entire month by releasing the first look at Bridgerton's very own Queen Charlotte spin-off and we can't wait. So, who better to be at the centre of Shondaland's newest series?. The newest Netflix binge, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will be a prequel to the hit...
Woman who filmed girl hugging Meghan Markle forced to deny she was planted by PR staff
The woman who filmed a girl hugging Meghan Markle on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle has denied she was planted in a PR stunt. Isabelle Charters, 25, met the Duchess of Sussex on 13 September as she greeted mourners and viewed floral tributes in the wake of the Queen's death with her husband, Prince Harry.
Bride shocks husband and guests with dramatic transformation during wedding day
One bride-to-be decided to have a dramatic haircut on the morning of her wedding, much to her groom's surprise. We all know a lot of prep goes into planning a wedding, from the dress to the decorations, to the mid-morning hair chop. Okay, maybe not the last one, but it...
Zendaya forced to respond to claims she ’threw shade’ at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt in video
People are remembering the famous viral video of Zendaya sitting with Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Michael Kors fashion show. The moment first went viral back in 2018, when the three A-listers sat front row at the New York Fashion Week event. While Blake and Emily could be...
Christina Ricci admits eight-year-old son still sleeps in same bed as her
Christina Ricci has shared that her eight-year-old son still sleeps in her bed. The Sleepy Hollow actor, 42, explained her children's sleeping routine in a new interview, in which she also revealed the sleeping habits of her nine-month-old daughter Cleopatra. The mum-of-two said her youngest child is already settled into...
Married at First Sight UK star Lara Eyre finally reveals who her Hollywood ex is
Married at First Sight UK contest Lara Eyre has finally given us what we wanted and revealed the name of her famous ex. The 49-year-old waitress appeared in this year’s series alongside Richie Dews. Unfortunately, the pair didn’t find love and once their final episode aired last week, Lara...
Prince George 'told classmate to ''watch out'' because his dad will be King'
The second in line to the British throne might only be nine years old, but he's already started to take advantage of his royal privileges. Prince George reportedly did so at school recently when he was crossed by another child, who he proceeded to threaten with his father, Prince William.
Palace insider speaks out ahead of new series of The Crown that will portray King Charles' divorce
Over the weekend, TV fans were thrilled to hear that a brand new season of The Crown has finally got an official release date, and we can expect the next chapter from the drama series as early as November. The new series will feature Dominic West as Charles and Elizabeth...
Katy Perry song slammed over ‘disrespectful’ Jeffrey Dahmer lyrics
Music fans are criticising the lyrics of a Katy Perry song relating to Jeffrey Dahmer after a new Netflix series put the serial killer's horrendous crimes in the spotlight. The multiple murders committed by Dahmer were made public following his arrest in 1990, but as time went on and new generations were brought into the world, more and more people became unfamiliar with the details of his crimes.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
People are only just realising Queen Camilla inspired St Trinian's character
Now that's she's officially the Queen Consort, Camilla is in the limelight more than ever - and now people are starting to notice a striking resemblance between her and a popular St Trinian's character. It turns out that, just over a decade ago, when she was the Duchess of Cornwall,...
Royal Family ban TV channels from ever showing footage of the Queen's funeral again
A number of television broadcasters have been banned by the royal family from ever airing footage from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral again. The monarch, who reigned for over 70 years, passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, 8 September in Balmoral Castle. After ten days of national mourning,...
Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams opens up about traumatic childhood relationship with father
Maisie Williams has shared details about her ‘traumatic’ childhood relationship with her father. The 25-year-old opened up about her difficult early years in an interview with Steven Bartlett for his Diary of a CEO podcast. Maisie rose to international fame after landing the part as Arya Stark in...
New true crime drama follows case of girl who was kidnapped by the same man twice
When 12-year-old Jan Broberg was kidnapped, investigators, her family, and the wider community of Pocatello, Idaho were at a loss on how to find her. When she was kidnapped again by the same perpetrator just two years later, her loved ones were just as stunned. In both instances, the pre-teen...
'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film My Father's Dragon. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Wednesday. My Father's Dragon is based on the Ruth Stiles Gannett children's book of the same name. The story follows Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who befriends Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a baby dragon.
The Crown finally gets return date on Netflix
The upcoming season of The Crown will inevitably be a must-watch for many following the death of Queen Elizabeth II this month. Now, Netflix has revealed when royal fans can stream the latest season of the hit show, which is loosely based on real events. The fifth season of The...
