ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
TV SERIES
Tyla

Netflix announces return date and first look at You season four

**Warning: major spoilers for You season three below**. Netflix has finally dropped the release date for season four of You - and I, for one, am very excited. Last we saw, Joe Goldberg he had hot-footed it (minus a couple of toes) to Paris having just killed his wife Love, dropping off his son Henry with Dante and faking his own death.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucien Laviscount
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Lily Collins
Tyla

First look at Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte

Netflix has made our entire month by releasing the first look at Bridgerton's very own Queen Charlotte spin-off and we can't wait. So, who better to be at the centre of Shondaland's newest series?. The newest Netflix binge, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will be a prequel to the hit...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Friendship
Tyla

Christina Ricci admits eight-year-old son still sleeps in same bed as her

Christina Ricci has shared that her eight-year-old son still sleeps in her bed. The Sleepy Hollow actor, 42, explained her children's sleeping routine in a new interview, in which she also revealed the sleeping habits of her nine-month-old daughter Cleopatra. The mum-of-two said her youngest child is already settled into...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Tyla

Katy Perry song slammed over ‘disrespectful’ Jeffrey Dahmer lyrics

Music fans are criticising the lyrics of a Katy Perry song relating to Jeffrey Dahmer after a new Netflix series put the serial killer's horrendous crimes in the spotlight. The multiple murders committed by Dahmer were made public following his arrest in 1990, but as time went on and new generations were brought into the world, more and more people became unfamiliar with the details of his crimes.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film My Father's Dragon. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Wednesday. My Father's Dragon is based on the Ruth Stiles Gannett children's book of the same name. The story follows Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who befriends Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a baby dragon.
MOVIES
Tyla

The Crown finally gets return date on Netflix

The upcoming season of The Crown will inevitably be a must-watch for many following the death of Queen Elizabeth II this month. Now, Netflix has revealed when royal fans can stream the latest season of the hit show, which is loosely based on real events. The fifth season of The...
TV & VIDEOS
Tyla

Tyla

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy