WVNews
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevermind the fact that Bridgeport senior Burhan Khosa is norm…
WVNews
Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting
“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
WVNews
Groundbreaking for Mylan Park Action Sports & Bike Complex held in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday was a good day to be a mountain biker in the Mountain State. Three bike-related celebrations were held in Morgantown, including two ribbon cuttings and a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Action Sports and Bike Complex at Mylan Park.
WVNews
City of Fairmont, West Virginia, receives Local Leadership award at WV Brownfields Conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, the city of Fairmont received the Local Leadership award from the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Centers during the agency’s annual conference, highlighting the city’s work in assessing the environmental safety of several sites and developing large-scale reuse plans over the past three years.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Fire Department station renovation timeline extended, change orders approved
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a half-dozen change orders for additional work on the downtown fire station were approved by Bridgeport City Council during its regular council meeting Monday. Renovations on the administrative building portion of the fire station on Main Street was started by Pennsylvania’s Fairchance...
WVNews
Fairmont State University welcomes back hundreds of alumni for homecoming weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University welcomed hundreds of alumni to campus over the weekend for its 2022 homecoming festivities, ranging from a parade and pep rally bonfire to alumni dinners, swim meets and tailgates. The events began last Thursday with the annual homecoming parade, which gave...
WVNews
Lewis Chapter celebrates WVARSE Week
What is WVARSE you may ask? It’s West Virginia Association Of Retired School Employees. Anyone who is retired from West Virginia schools is eligible to become a member. What do WVARSE members do? They participate in service projects like packing “blizzard bags” for Lewis County Meals on Wheels, collecting personal hygiene items for LCHS students and providing scholarships for Lewis County graduates. Members also meet with legislators to share their concerns about issues important to retirees.
WVNews
North Marion keeps No. 1 rating in Class AA ahead of Fairmont Senior showdown
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Last year’s Class AA state champion versus this year’s top-ranked team (so far) in a county clash. That’s the scenario that awaits this Friday night as North Marion (5-0, rating of 11.4) kept its top spot in the WVSSAC ratings, released on Tuesday afternoon.
WVNews
Stonerise holds parade for residents
KINGWOOD – Residents of Stonerise Kingwood got an early taste of the Buckwheat Festival Thursday with their own parade and a wave from festival royalty. Queen Ceres LXXX Taylor Holt, King Buckwheat LXXX Jimmy Peaslee, Maids of Honor Natalie Stemple and Averi Adams, first runner up to King Buckwheat, Carson Kidwell, and escort to the second maid of honor, Chayce Andrew, were at the evening parade to.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
WVNews
Annual Knawls Creek memorial Cemetery Association to meet
The Knawls Creek Memorial Cemetery Association will hold its annual business meeting on Sunday, October 9, at 2 p.m. at the Walkersville Fire Department. The association is responsible for the Knawls Creek and Casto cemeteries in Braxton County.
WVNews
Inaugural TALA-hosted Hearsemania hailed as success, ready for 2023
The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was the site of the inaugural Hearsemania for Lewis County, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, which kicked off the Halloween season. “From the pit of our blackened little heart, a HUGE...
WVNews
Bridgeport boys edge Bees; East Fairmont girls score late to top Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevermind the fact that Bridgeport senior Burhan Khosa is normally a defender. Or the fact that the Bridgeport girls soccer team outshot East Fairmont by six shots.
WVNews
Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE discusses pride flags in school; protest held before meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a full house at Tuesday night’s Monongalia County Board of Education meeting. Prior to the meeting, about 100 LGBTQ+ people and their supporters gathered outside the BOE building to protest the removal of pride flags from classrooms shortly after the academic year started.
WVNews
Water issues, cats discussed at Ward II meeting
Weston City Council member Herb Curtis held his Ward II meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at the Weston Masonic Temple. Several residents brought up questions and concerns, with most focusing on storm-water and drainage issues. Resident David Blake spoke at the meeting, first bringing attention to storm-drain issues at the...
WVNews
Tess Clothing expands in downtown Kingwood
KINGWOOD — Tessa Tonkovich, owner of Tess Clothing Co., said she wanted to help bring business back to Price Street. To do this, she opened two side by side shops, Tess Beauty and Boutique and Tess Clothing Co. in 2021. “I started with one rack in the salon, then...
WVNews
Celebrating 4-H and its impact in Lewis County
We all know 4-H is important in Lewis County. Home of Jackson’s Mill, the state 4-H camp since way back in 1921, Lewis County has long been considered the epicenter of 4-H activity by many in the state.
WVNews
Cleaning it up
As a city with a past that included heavy manufacturing, Fairmont has its share of buildings and properties that have environmental challenges for redevelopment. Dubbed brownfields, these properties require additional assessment and remediation to develop reuse plans that are both safe to the public and fortuitous to those looking to invest.
WVNews
WVU takes its balanced offensive attack to Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four games into the 2022 football season, the Mountaineer offense is displaying exceptional balance. Averaging 217.5 rushing and 272.5 passing yards per game, WVU is in the top five in the Big 12 Conference in each of those categories. Its 490.0 yards of total offense per game is fourth in the league, as is its scoring (42.9 points per game).
WVNews
4-H History and Learning Center opens
REEDSVILLE — Over the years, thousands of Preston County youths have participated in 4-H, and now there’s a place to look back and reflect on that history. About 25 people attended the grand opening of the 4-H History and Learning Center in Reedsville Friday. The Center is located at 27 N. Robert Stone Way.
