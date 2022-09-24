Read full article on original website
B to the G
3d ago
So someone can come to your house demanding entry, grab you by the throat knowing that you are armed and you aren't supposed to be able to defend yourself? Adam's didn't go to Hellyers house looking for him...it's the other way around. Something isn't right with this scenario.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fayetteville police arrest man for capital murder in disappearance of woman
One man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a 28-year-old woman in Fayetteville who was reported missing a week ago.
Fayetteville man arrested for threatening to burn down church
On September 26, Dillon McDonald, 27, was arrested for allegedly threatening to burn down St. James Baptist Church.
KHBS
Fayetteville police arrest man accused of killing woman and disposing of her body
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police arrested a man accused of killing a woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. Kacey Jennings, 29, is accused of killing Allison Maria Castro, 28. Fayetteville police came into contact with Jennings on Sept. 19, when they found him at a home...
KHBS
1 injured in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person was seriously injured in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith Wednesday morning, according to Fort Smith Police. Police said the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Rogers Avenue. According to police, the accident involved a box truck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
Benton County dedicating admin building to former judge
The Benton County Administration Building will be dedicated to former Benton County Judge Bruce Rutherford in a ceremony on September 29 at 5 p.m.
Adair County deputy facing charges after altercation caught on camera
An Adair County sheriff’s deputy has now been arrested for an off-duty shooting caught on camera during Labor Day weekend. Cell phone video caught the scuffle between an off-duty deputy Travis Adams and another person where shots where fired. Adams is now facing a charge of battery in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Smith Police searching for missing teen
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Bobby Sherrin was last seen near the 4600 block of North 33rd Street in Fort Smith on Sept. 26, 2022. According to FSPD, Sherrin was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
okcfox.com
Wagoner County deputies searching for missing teenager
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies say Kenzie R. Stephens possibly ran away from the Broken Arrow area on Sept. 25 around 5 p.m. Deputies say her phone was last pinged near 71st and Garnett at 8 p.m. Stephens is...
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old
INOLA. Okla. — Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said they are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. RCSO said 17-year-old Isabella Blackburn was last seen Sept. 22, 2022 in Inola. She is 5′7″, 115 lbs. and has blonde hair and blue eyes. RCSO said the provided picture is...
FBI offers up to $30,000 reward for information on man last seen in Madison, Benton County
The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Smith police invite public to National Night Out
The Fort Smith Police Department will host its National Night Out event at Central Mall on October 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Central Mall.
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash
CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Semi rollover closes part of Highway 43
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed one lane of Highway 43 after a semi rollover spilled 51,000 pounds of feed on Friday morning. The stretch of highway closed is at E 390 Road and AR-43, the patrol said. The lane was closed at 4:40 a.m. and...
KHBS
Benton County Fair set to open Tuesday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Fair is taking place this week, with gates opening to the public Tuesday morning. This is the 118th year for the fair and there are a lot of events and activities planned to keep everyone in the family enjoying their visit. Admission for...
Grieving Arkansas mother scammed by monument company after her child's death
BARLING, Ark. — A grieving mother is searching for answers after she was scammed following the unexpected death of her baby earlier this year. She says she bought his headstone from a local business and now, months later, her son’s grave remains unmarked. “It hurts you know, I...
KHBS
Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith
Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.
ourchanginglives.com
Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith
For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
Comments / 2