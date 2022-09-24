ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, AR

B to the G
3d ago

So someone can come to your house demanding entry, grab you by the throat knowing that you are armed and you aren't supposed to be able to defend yourself? Adam's didn't go to Hellyers house looking for him...it's the other way around. Something isn't right with this scenario.

KHBS

1 injured in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person was seriously injured in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith Wednesday morning, according to Fort Smith Police. Police said the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Rogers Avenue. According to police, the accident involved a box truck.
FORT SMITH, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
MUSKOGEE, OK
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police searching for missing teen

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Bobby Sherrin was last seen near the 4600 block of North 33rd Street in Fort Smith on Sept. 26, 2022. According to FSPD, Sherrin was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
FORT SMITH, AR
okcfox.com

Wagoner County deputies searching for missing teenager

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies say Kenzie R. Stephens possibly ran away from the Broken Arrow area on Sept. 25 around 5 p.m. Deputies say her phone was last pinged near 71st and Garnett at 8 p.m. Stephens is...
TULSA, OK
KOLR10 News

Cassville man dies in head-on car crash

CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
CASSVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Semi rollover closes part of Highway 43

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed one lane of Highway 43 after a semi rollover spilled 51,000 pounds of feed on Friday morning. The stretch of highway closed is at E 390 Road and AR-43, the patrol said. The lane was closed at 4:40 a.m. and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Benton County Fair set to open Tuesday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Fair is taking place this week, with gates opening to the public Tuesday morning. This is the 118th year for the fair and there are a lot of events and activities planned to keep everyone in the family enjoying their visit. Admission for...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith

Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.
FORT SMITH, AR
ourchanginglives.com

Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith

For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
FORT SMITH, AR

