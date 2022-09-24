ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Stonerise holds parade for residents

KINGWOOD – Residents of Stonerise Kingwood got an early taste of the Buckwheat Festival Thursday with their own parade and a wave from festival royalty. Queen Ceres LXXX Taylor Holt, King Buckwheat LXXX Jimmy Peaslee, Maids of Honor Natalie Stemple and Averi Adams, first runner up to King Buckwheat, Carson Kidwell, and escort to the second maid of honor, Chayce Andrew, were at the evening parade to.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting

“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Fair held

The Lewis County Fair was held at WVU Jackson’s Mill this past weekend, complete with demolition derbies, burnout contests, bounce houses, and entertainment. For three days and nights, the airstrip was alive with activity, and children enjoyed all the kid-themed activities, including Dino Roar.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
#Wv News
WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
GRAFTON, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WVNews

Water issues, cats discussed at Ward II meeting

Weston City Council member Herb Curtis held his Ward II meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at the Weston Masonic Temple. Several residents brought up questions and concerns, with most focusing on storm-water and drainage issues. Resident David Blake spoke at the meeting, first bringing attention to storm-drain issues at the...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

4-H History and Learning Center opens

REEDSVILLE — Over the years, thousands of Preston County youths have participated in 4-H, and now there’s a place to look back and reflect on that history. About 25 people attended the grand opening of the 4-H History and Learning Center in Reedsville Friday. The Center is located at 27 N. Robert Stone Way.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Tess Clothing expands in downtown Kingwood

KINGWOOD — Tessa Tonkovich, owner of Tess Clothing Co., said she wanted to help bring business back to Price Street. To do this, she opened two side by side shops, Tess Beauty and Boutique and Tess Clothing Co. in 2021. “I started with one rack in the salon, then...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

Data is being compiled on the AAHS Community Birthday calendars, and some members are out soliciting information. If not contacted, and you want to be included and/or buy a calendar, contact Jeanette Adams at 304-288-6859. The annual fall Aurora Area Historical Society’s Chicken BBQ is scheduled for Oct. 8 and...
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Inaugural TALA-hosted Hearsemania hailed as success, ready for 2023

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was the site of the inaugural Hearsemania for Lewis County, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, which kicked off the Halloween season. “From the pit of our blackened little heart, a HUGE...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU takes its balanced offensive attack to Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four games into the 2022 football season, the Mountaineer offense is displaying exceptional balance. Averaging 217.5 rushing and 272.5 passing yards per game, WVU is in the top five in the Big 12 Conference in each of those categories. Its 490.0 yards of total offense per game is fourth in the league, as is its scoring (42.9 points per game).
MORGANTOWN, WV

