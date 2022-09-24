Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
BHS #2 #10 EF #2 #23.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevermind the fact that Bridgeport senior Burhan Khosa is norm…
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Fire Department station renovation timeline extended, change orders approved
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a half-dozen change orders for additional work on the downtown fire station were approved by Bridgeport City Council during its regular council meeting Monday. Renovations on the administrative building portion of the fire station on Main Street was started by Pennsylvania’s Fairchance...
WVNews
Stonerise holds parade for residents
KINGWOOD – Residents of Stonerise Kingwood got an early taste of the Buckwheat Festival Thursday with their own parade and a wave from festival royalty. Queen Ceres LXXX Taylor Holt, King Buckwheat LXXX Jimmy Peaslee, Maids of Honor Natalie Stemple and Averi Adams, first runner up to King Buckwheat, Carson Kidwell, and escort to the second maid of honor, Chayce Andrew, were at the evening parade to.
WVNews
Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting
“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
City of Fairmont, West Virginia, receives Local Leadership award at WV Brownfields Conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, the city of Fairmont received the Local Leadership award from the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Centers during the agency’s annual conference, highlighting the city’s work in assessing the environmental safety of several sites and developing large-scale reuse plans over the past three years.
WVNews
Fairmont State University welcomes back hundreds of alumni for homecoming weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University welcomed hundreds of alumni to campus over the weekend for its 2022 homecoming festivities, ranging from a parade and pep rally bonfire to alumni dinners, swim meets and tailgates. The events began last Thursday with the annual homecoming parade, which gave...
WVNews
North Marion keeps No. 1 rating in Class AA ahead of Fairmont Senior showdown
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Last year’s Class AA state champion versus this year’s top-ranked team (so far) in a county clash. That’s the scenario that awaits this Friday night as North Marion (5-0, rating of 11.4) kept its top spot in the WVSSAC ratings, released on Tuesday afternoon.
WVNews
Lewis County Fair held
The Lewis County Fair was held at WVU Jackson’s Mill this past weekend, complete with demolition derbies, burnout contests, bounce houses, and entertainment. For three days and nights, the airstrip was alive with activity, and children enjoyed all the kid-themed activities, including Dino Roar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure.
WVNews
Annual Knawls Creek memorial Cemetery Association to meet
The Knawls Creek Memorial Cemetery Association will hold its annual business meeting on Sunday, October 9, at 2 p.m. at the Walkersville Fire Department. The association is responsible for the Knawls Creek and Casto cemeteries in Braxton County.
WVNews
Bridgeport boys edge Bees; East Fairmont girls score late to top Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevermind the fact that Bridgeport senior Burhan Khosa is normally a defender. Or the fact that the Bridgeport girls soccer team outshot East Fairmont by six shots.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Water issues, cats discussed at Ward II meeting
Weston City Council member Herb Curtis held his Ward II meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at the Weston Masonic Temple. Several residents brought up questions and concerns, with most focusing on storm-water and drainage issues. Resident David Blake spoke at the meeting, first bringing attention to storm-drain issues at the...
WVNews
4-H History and Learning Center opens
REEDSVILLE — Over the years, thousands of Preston County youths have participated in 4-H, and now there’s a place to look back and reflect on that history. About 25 people attended the grand opening of the 4-H History and Learning Center in Reedsville Friday. The Center is located at 27 N. Robert Stone Way.
WVNews
Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE discusses pride flags in school; protest held before meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a full house at Tuesday night’s Monongalia County Board of Education meeting. Prior to the meeting, about 100 LGBTQ+ people and their supporters gathered outside the BOE building to protest the removal of pride flags from classrooms shortly after the academic year started.
WVNews
Tess Clothing expands in downtown Kingwood
KINGWOOD — Tessa Tonkovich, owner of Tess Clothing Co., said she wanted to help bring business back to Price Street. To do this, she opened two side by side shops, Tess Beauty and Boutique and Tess Clothing Co. in 2021. “I started with one rack in the salon, then...
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
Data is being compiled on the AAHS Community Birthday calendars, and some members are out soliciting information. If not contacted, and you want to be included and/or buy a calendar, contact Jeanette Adams at 304-288-6859. The annual fall Aurora Area Historical Society’s Chicken BBQ is scheduled for Oct. 8 and...
WVNews
Inaugural TALA-hosted Hearsemania hailed as success, ready for 2023
The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was the site of the inaugural Hearsemania for Lewis County, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, which kicked off the Halloween season. “From the pit of our blackened little heart, a HUGE...
WVNews
A cute moment at a recent Pirates game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — We interrupt this football season to bring you a message from ...
WVNews
WVU takes its balanced offensive attack to Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four games into the 2022 football season, the Mountaineer offense is displaying exceptional balance. Averaging 217.5 rushing and 272.5 passing yards per game, WVU is in the top five in the Big 12 Conference in each of those categories. Its 490.0 yards of total offense per game is fourth in the league, as is its scoring (42.9 points per game).
Comments / 0