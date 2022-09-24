ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New app explores Black history in Colorado

By Mekialaya White
 4 days ago

New app explores Black history in Colorado 02:02

Dexter Nelson II is proud to debut his most recent project at History Colorado. As associate curator of Black history and cultural heritage, he's been working for the past year on an engaging new mobile application that offers self-guided tours of the museum's exhibitions and program.

"There are two narratives for each region, and the state of Colorado is divided up in four regions," said Nelson.

Designed in collaboration with Guru Experience Co. , the app was made possible by a $50,000 grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and with support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Nelson created a way for people to navigate through the Colorado Black History Trail .

"Through the app, you can learn about Barney Ford, Lincoln Hills, like this wonderful exhibit behind me," Nelson told CBS News Colorado's, Mekialaya White.

The state-wide mobile guide includes tours featuring important locations, artifacts, and photographs alongside oral histories from History Colorado's collections. This initiative provides the unique opportunity, both virtually and in-person, to trace the history and contributions of Black communities across the state of Colorado from pioneer days to modern times.

"We try to bridge that gap by going there ourselves with cabin owners so you can see a virtual tour of a Lincoln Hills cabin through the History Colorado app."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0RQs_0i8sVhwI00
Dexter Nelson II, associate curator of Black history and cultural heritage at History Colorado, discusses the new mobile app he developed to help people learn about Colorado's Black history. CBS

Nelson says it's designed to start a conversation. "Too often, the Black experience is overlooked in Colorado. We're not necessarily associated with Colorado as a state. But that's not really the truth, we were fur trappers, traders, buffalo soldiers. We were here as the West was being developed. This goes back to History Colorado. One of our grounding virtues is promoting these voices."

And by elevating Black voices, he hopes we can find more common ground.

"Altruistically, we find out each other's struggles, and we have empathy with each other. And we can move forward knowing that we are all in this together," said Nelson.

To download the app, search History Colorado in your smartphone App Store.

