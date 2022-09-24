ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81

By By The Associated Press undefined
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pharoah Sanders, a tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world and known for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced.

He was 81.

Sanders, also known for his work alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday, said the tweet from Luaka Bop, the label that released his 2021 album, "Promises."

It did not specify a cause.

A phone message to Luaka Bop was not immediately returned.

The saxophonist's best-known work was his two-part "The Creator Has a Master Plan," from the "Karma" album released in 1969.

The combined track is nearly 33 minutes long.

