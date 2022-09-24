ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81

By The Associated Press
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocfWi_0i8sUlMZ00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Pharoah Sanders, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced. He was 81.

Sanders, who launched his career playing alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday, said the tweet from Luaka Bop, the label that released his 2021 album, “Promises.” It did not specify a cause. A phone message to Luaka Bop in New York was not immediately returned.

“We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace,” said the label's message on Twitter, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Among the saxophonist's best-known works was his two-part “The Creator Has a Master Plan,” from the “Karma” album released in 1969. The combined track is nearly 33 minutes long.

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1940, Sanders began his early musical life by playing drums, then the clarinet in church. In high school, he began renting out the school saxophone. After high school he moved to Oakland, California, where he intended to attend art school. But he soon moved to New York to join the city's avant-garde jazz scene. He hitchhiked his way across country, he told The New Yorker magazine in 2020.

Arriving in 1962, he could hardly afford the New York life. “I was trying to survive some kind of way," he told the magazine. "I used to work a few jobs here and there, earn five dollars, buy some food, buy some pizza. I had no money at all.”

In 1965, he joined Coltrane's band. “I couldn’t figure out why he wanted me to play with him, because I didn’t feel like, at the time, that I was ready to play with John Coltrane,” Sanders said. “He always told me, ‘Play.’ That’s what I did.”

When Coltrane died, Sanders continued playing for a time with his wife, Alice Coltrane. He also started leading his own bands. His most commercially successful work came for Impulse Records, including the renowned “Karma” album.

After more than a decade of performing but not recording albums, Sanders released the much-admired “Promises” in 2021, with producer Floating Points and the London Symphony Orchestra. Rolling Stone called it “both startlingly minimal and arrestingly gorgeous.”

Known for his style of so-called spiritual jazz, Sanders, still actively playing, confessed in the 2020 New Yorker interview that "a lot of (the) time I don’t know what I want to play.

“So I just start playing, and try to make it right, and make it join to some other kind of feeling in the music,” he said. “Like, I play one note, maybe that one note might mean love. And then another note might mean something else. Keep on going like that until it develops into — maybe something beautiful.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LATACO

L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Compton Over The Weekend

On Saturday, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur Kee Riches, was fatally shot near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue in Compton, according to media reports and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were reportedly responding to a report of a gunshot victim when they...
COMPTON, CA
WDBO

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges his parole denial

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge on Wednesday to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole earlier this year. Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rolling out

Los Angeles killings continue as 23-year-old rapper is fatally shot

On Sept. 24, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper Kee Riches was fatally shot in Compton, California. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a gunshot victim when they discovered Riches, along with 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman all suffering from gunshot wounds. Riches and Leflore Jr....
COMPTON, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
State
Arkansas State
WDBO

Mountain lion attacks 7-year-old boy from behind in park

LOS ANGELES — A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked from behind by an aggressive mountain lion while walking through a park Monday, authorities say. The incident took place at Pico Canyon Park, located near Santa Clarita, California, in Stevenson Ranch, when authorities from the Department of Parks and Recreation in Los Angeles County say the boy was suddenly attacked and bitten by a mountain lion as he made his way through the park.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Larry Lease

Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in Head

A passenger on an American Airlines flight was detained by police for sucker punching a flight attendant.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. Passengers and flight crew on an American Airlines flight restrained a passenger who was caught slugging a flight attendant. A video was shared across social media that showed a man in an orange shirt, running up and punching the flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot in an SUV, as she was returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night. The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharoah Sanders
Person
Alice Coltrane
Person
John Coltrane
2urbangirls.com

Family ID’s South LA car-to-car shooting victim

LOS ANGELES- A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday near Slauson and Western avenues. Witnesses told police one or more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
LANCASTER, CA
Secret LA

Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend

Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

FBI Misled Judge Who Approved Of Raid

BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Times first reported on Thursday, September 22, that the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI managed to mislead a judge who issued a warrant for a raid on a safety deposit business located in Beverly Hills. During the raid officials obtained $86 million in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#Avant Garde Jazz#Saxophonist#The New Yorker
2urbangirls.com

Two men killed in LA area gang-related shooting

LOS ANGELES – Two men were fatally shot in a possible gang- related attack in Montecito Heights, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
Vibe

Police Are Investigating If PnB Rock’s Murder Was A Premeditated Hit

Police are now investigating whether or not the murder of rap star PnB Rock was an intended hit stemming from a previous beef he may have had prior to his death. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department claims the case is “moving in several concurrent directions” and are looking into whether feuds PnB had with individuals in his hometown of Philadelphia or in Atlanta may have followed him to the city. Authorities have also revealed that they’re looking into PnB’s song lyrics in hopes of a connection to anyone with a possible motive to cause him harm. More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Key News Network

Video: Bear Dumpster Diving in Claremont

Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: A hungry bear made its way into a dumpster for dinner or a late night snack in the city of Claremont Thursday, Sept. 22, prompting an observer to call 911 around 10:00 p.m. Claremont Police Department received the call from a senior citizen home on...
CLAREMONT, CA
CBS LA

Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car

 A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
87K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy