Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester City in ‘Advanced Talks’ Over New Contract for ‘Sublime’ England International
Phil Foden, a player who ex-footballer turned pundit Micah Richards previously described as “sublime”, has risen to great importance in Pep Guardiola’s side and is now an integral part of the Manchester City squad. So Manchester City fans will no doubt be delighted to hear what Fabrizio...
lastwordonsports.com
Chelsea Ready to Rival Liverpool and Real Madrid in Chase for ‘Football Prodigy’
Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has issued a report that will give Chelsea fans some hope of picking up young Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Law reports that Todd Boehly has already attempted to make some connections with the player’s representatives despite being informed that Liverpool and Real Madrid are leading the way. The co-owner believes that there is still time for his side to gate-crash the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.
lastwordonsports.com
Ex Chelsea and Middlesbrough Midfield Powerhouse Hangs up Boots – “All Good Things Must Come to an End”
John Obi Mikel has announced his retirement from football. The Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup winner took to Instagram to share his farewell message. “There is a saying that “all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, that day is today.” Mikel Obi began.
Comments / 0