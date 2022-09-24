ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac to headline Nov. 19 Fight Night event

 3 days ago
A heavyweight clash is set to main event a UFC Fight Night card in November.

Former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis is set to return against a fresh opponent, Serghei Spivac, in a five-round main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Nov. 19.

The promotion officially announced the matchup Saturday afternoon.

Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) will look to get back into the win column after dropping his last two outings against Tai Tuivasa in February and Sergei Pavlovich in July. Lewis’ last victory came against Chris Daukaus in December, a vicious one-round, record-setting knockout finish.

Pavlovich (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) is a winner of his two previous bouts, picking up stoppage wins over Greg Hardy in March and Augusto Asakai in August. He enters the first main event of his UFC tenure in his 10th appearance.

With the addition, the Nov. 19 lineup includes:

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov
  • Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios
  • Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Jack Shore
  • Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira
  • Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
  • Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
  • Fernie Garcia vs. Brady Hiestand

