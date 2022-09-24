Read full article on original website
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester City in ‘Advanced Talks’ Over New Contract for ‘Sublime’ England International
Phil Foden, a player who ex-footballer turned pundit Micah Richards previously described as “sublime”, has risen to great importance in Pep Guardiola’s side and is now an integral part of the Manchester City squad. So Manchester City fans will no doubt be delighted to hear what Fabrizio...
Chelsea Ready to Rival Liverpool and Real Madrid in Chase for ‘Football Prodigy’
Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has issued a report that will give Chelsea fans some hope of picking up young Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Law reports that Todd Boehly has already attempted to make some connections with the player’s representatives despite being informed that Liverpool and Real Madrid are leading the way. The co-owner believes that there is still time for his side to gate-crash the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.
Ex Chelsea and Middlesbrough Midfield Powerhouse Hangs up Boots – “All Good Things Must Come to an End”
John Obi Mikel has announced his retirement from football. The Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup winner took to Instagram to share his farewell message. “There is a saying that “all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, that day is today.” Mikel Obi began.
DCMS application for Worcester Warriors administration process begins
With a statement from the club, it has been revealed that DCMS application for the Worcester Warriors administration process has begun. And sad times prevail for their supporter base and, within all of the Premiership as the club is suspended from the competition. The official statement has been included below...
ATP Sofia Day 3 Predictions Including Fernando Verdasco vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Veteran Fernando Verdasco takes to the courts of ATP Sofia on day 3 of the tournament in Bulgaria. We have predictions for every day 3 match including Grigor Dimitrov vs Ilya Ivashka. Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux. The Frenchman Blancaneaux won their only meeting. He won two rounds of qualifying...
The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams
I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
