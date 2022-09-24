ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luca Poclit's insane choke at Bellator 285 was no fluke: 'I practice it everyday in the gym'

By Danny Segura
 4 days ago
Luca Poclit’s puzzled the MMA world.

The Bellator welterweight debuted for the promotion with one of the most bizarre finishes seen in 2022. Poclit (8-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) put his opponent Dante Schiro (94 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) to sleep with an unorthodox choke in the opening bout of the Bellator 285 card at 3Arena in Dublin.

Many were confused by what they saw in real-time and even question the intent behind the choke. Poclit assures it was no luck.

“Yeah, I know, I practice it every day in the gym, this submission,” Poclit told reporters at the Bellator 285 post-fight press conference. “I practice. My coach knows this submission, John Kavanaugh.”

John Kavanaugh, head coach at SBG Ireland, calls the submission win the “Luca-nator.”

You can watch Poclit’s full post-fight scrum in the video above.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

