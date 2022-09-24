ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

caribbeannationalweekly.com

Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach

A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Home Burglary and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Sept. 19, 2022. A 34-year-old female was the victim of an Animal Bite on 09/19/2022. Victims were bitten by a neighbor’s dog while walking by an apartment’s front door. Victims sustained minor injuries.
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
STARKE, FL
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL

