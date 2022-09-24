POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.

