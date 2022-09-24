Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Darius V. Daughtry Shares The Vision of How The Arts Can Unlock Our Potential on OVM RadioShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach
A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested, Accused of Bomb Threat Against Broward Sheriff's Office
A 31-year-old man who threatened to blow up the Broward Sheriff’s Office unless police left him alone is in more trouble with the law, records show. Christopher Matthew Smith is accused of calling 911 on Aug. 22 and demanding to speak to Sheriff Gregory Tony. “Get the Sheriff on...
Click10.com
BSO: Man shot, killed at Pompano Beach apartment complex tried to rob shooter
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man shot at a Pompano Beach apartment complex last Tuesday died over the weekend and investigators determined he was among a group of armed robbers, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which announced the news Tuesday. The shooting was reported just after 1:15...
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After Woman Kidnapped, Beaten, Threatened With Gun in Fort Lauderdale: Police
She was meeting a friend to go to the movies, but a former boyfriend became jealous and kidnapped, beat, and threatened her a gunpoint for hours, police said. Morris Leonard Jones III, 22, is facing nine charges and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
850wftl.com
Arrest made after man caught taking up-skirt photos of woman at local store
BROWARD COUNTY, FL– — Authorities have made an arrest after a man was caught on surveillance taking up-skirt photos of a woman at a Walmart. 31-year-old Ciano Brown was taken into custody on Sunday for the incident that occurred at a North Lauderdale Walmart at 7900 W. McNab Road.
Click10.com
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
Gunman at hospital after deputy-involved shooting outside Publix in Greenacres
The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Publix near Military Trail and Melaleuca Lane in Greenacres.
cw34.com
Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police search for man who placed phone under woman’s dress at Walmart
Authorities are looking for a suspect who placed a cellphone under a woman's dress and took photos inside a South Florida Walmart.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Home Burglary and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Sept. 19, 2022. A 34-year-old female was the victim of an Animal Bite on 09/19/2022. Victims were bitten by a neighbor’s dog while walking by an apartment’s front door. Victims sustained minor injuries.
cw34.com
Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
alachuachronicle.com
Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Broward town running out of time, options to avoid being left with no cops on street
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the clock ticks for Pembroke Park to secure police coverage before its contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Saturday, one potential option is now off the table. It also appears the town may be scrambling to get its startup in-house police department,...
cbs12.com
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the woman was parked in her garage in Delray Beach and drove forward, hitting the wall. She then reversed...
South Florida Man Arrested For Not Paying After Dining At Restaurants
Police say at least three restaurants didn't see any money from this mysterious customers.
wlrn.org
Experts and returning citizens want to break down the barriers for life after jail
Rhon Vassell was released earlier this year on parole, after serving 5 years in prison. He spent those years thinking about his mistakes. His greatest fear was returning back to his community worse off than when he came in — and the severely understaffed, violent prison didn't help. Vassell...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Trial continues for Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, charged in Miami road rage death
MIAMI – Tuesday was day two of the manslaughter trial of Pablo Lyle. The Mexican actor is charged in connection to a road rage incident in 2019 in which Lyle punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez. Hernandez later died from his injuries. On Tuesday, jurors heard from a first responder...
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
wlrn.org
Prosecutors drop criminal case against man arrested at Miami-Dade school board meeting
The criminal case against a man who was arrested at a recent Miami-Dade County Public School Board meeting has been closed — after the state attorney’s office declined to prosecute the three charges against him. The decision comes after WLRN published an article detailing civil liberties concerns about...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Man tries to rob 13-year-old at fast food restaurant in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Friday in an effort to identify and locate a thief who attempted to rob a 13-year-old boy at a fast food restaurant. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Aug. 19 near the 2200 block of North Federal...
Comments / 4