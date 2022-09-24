Read full article on original website
brproud.com
High schoolers meeting with hundreds of colleges Wednesday morning at the River Center
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of high school students across Baton Rouge are heading to the Raising Cane’s River Center Wednesday morning for the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) College Fair. During NACAC, students will be able to meet face-to-face with more than...
brproud.com
EBR Schools releases second statement regarding controversial ‘Day of Hope’ event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released a second statement regarding its September 20 ‘Day of Hope’ event, which received backlash on social media from commenters who claimed the event was religious in nature. The school system’s initial statement can be...
brproud.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
brproud.com
Christian Outreach Center receives $25K check to help shelter people without homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homelessness is on the rise in Baton Rouge, and one organization is making a substantial contribution to a nonprofit that helps people without homes. As an agency that’s focused on improving health outcomes, Aetna donated $25,000 to the Christian Outreach Center Tuesday (September 27)....
brproud.com
BRCC hosts canned food, toiletries drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ahead of the holiday season, a local community college is encouraging the capital area to lend a hand to individuals who struggle with food insecurity. Baton Rouge Community College‘s (BRCC) Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is hosting a canned food and toiletries drive from...
brproud.com
Denham Springs Police invite public to Saturday’s Fall Festival
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) issued an invitation to the public Tuesday (September 27) morning. DSPD used its official Facebook page to welcome locals to the city’s Fall Festival, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Denham Springs.
Gardere community job fair offering full-time positions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gardere Initiative is hosting a community job fair with numerous employers offering full-time positions on Wednesday, September 28, at BREC Ben Burge Park, on Elvin Drive. “Workforce development and career readiness are two significant challenges we presently face in our community,” said EBR District...
brproud.com
Family of Allison Rice continue to honor her life, thanks community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Allison Rice will continue to honor her life and wants to thank the community. The father of LSU student Allie Rice says his daughter was a true daddy’s girl. Paul Rice says the mission now is to keep Allie’s memory alive.
kalb.com
Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'Live Like Allie' bracelets available in Ascension Parish, Baton Rouge area locations
Live Like Allie bracelets in memory of Allison Rice are available at several Ascension Parish and Baton Rouge area locations. Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate, was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge. The locations for the bracelets were announced through...
brproud.com
Kenilworth Science and Technology purchased 7 acres of land, building new school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Kenilworth Science and Technology (KST) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27 the purchase of land to build the school’s new campus. With the help of Building Hope, Kenilworth Science and Technology School purchased 7 acres of land to build a new campus. Building Hope is a non-profit made to support charter schools and has grown charter schools nationwide by providing facilities, financial, and operational services.
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
theadvocate.com
Find a pumpkin and your way out of a maze at these area events this fall
That brief visit of crisp fall air didn't stick around long, did it?. But we're used to that in Louisiana. Maybe by the time you read this, you'll be basking in the cool. Calendar-wise, fall arrived everywhere on Thursday. Even in the heat September often brings in Louisiana, signs of autumn are emerging. Think corn mazes — and pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere.
brproud.com
Halloween costumes needed for Baton Rouge area children
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 10/31 Consortium wants to make sure children in the Greater Baton Rouge area will have costumes for Halloween. Between now and Oct. 7, the group is hosting a costume and candy drive. Costumes, store-bought and individually wrapped candy can be dropped off at more than 20 locations. You can find a map of those locations by clicking here.
brproud.com
Local artists to be featured in Baton Rouge arts festival
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arts festival is coming to a local area in November. The Arts Fest, hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will be at Perkins Rowe from Saturday, November 12 through Sunday, November 13. The festival will feature local artists who have created crafts, jewelry, paintings, and more.
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
NOLA.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
brproud.com
“Time capsule on wheels” sparks the imagination in Livingston Parish
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) – “Barney wishes he had a car like this!” Those words came from the current owner of the 1972 Ford Custom 500 429 Police Interceptor seen below. Have you ever been in transit around Livingston Parish and noticed this older police car?. If you...
brproud.com
Become a skilled angler with the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries’ upcoming Intro to Fishing class
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Known for its wealth of natural resources and abundant wildlife, Louisiana is appropriately referred to as Sportsman’s Paradise. For years, anglers have provided their own families and communities with sustenance by relying on the state’s many rivers, lakes, bayous, and swamps for food.
