Baton Rouge, LA

Gardere, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

BRCC hosts canned food, toiletries drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ahead of the holiday season, a local community college is encouraging the capital area to lend a hand to individuals who struggle with food insecurity. Baton Rouge Community College‘s (BRCC) Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is hosting a canned food and toiletries drive from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs Police invite public to Saturday’s Fall Festival

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) issued an invitation to the public Tuesday (September 27) morning. DSPD used its official Facebook page to welcome locals to the city’s Fall Festival, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Denham Springs.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Gardere community job fair offering full-time positions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gardere Initiative is hosting a community job fair with numerous employers offering full-time positions on Wednesday, September 28, at BREC Ben Burge Park, on Elvin Drive. “Workforce development and career readiness are two significant challenges we presently face in our community,” said EBR District...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Kenilworth Science and Technology purchased 7 acres of land, building new school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Kenilworth Science and Technology (KST) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27 the purchase of land to build the school’s new campus. With the help of Building Hope, Kenilworth Science and Technology School purchased 7 acres of land to build a new campus. Building Hope is a non-profit made to support charter schools and has grown charter schools nationwide by providing facilities, financial, and operational services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Find a pumpkin and your way out of a maze at these area events this fall

That brief visit of crisp fall air didn't stick around long, did it?. But we're used to that in Louisiana. Maybe by the time you read this, you'll be basking in the cool. Calendar-wise, fall arrived everywhere on Thursday. Even in the heat September often brings in Louisiana, signs of autumn are emerging. Think corn mazes — and pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Halloween costumes needed for Baton Rouge area children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 10/31 Consortium wants to make sure children in the Greater Baton Rouge area will have costumes for Halloween. Between now and Oct. 7, the group is hosting a costume and candy drive. Costumes, store-bought and individually wrapped candy can be dropped off at more than 20 locations. You can find a map of those locations by clicking here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Local artists to be featured in Baton Rouge arts festival

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arts festival is coming to a local area in November. The Arts Fest, hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will be at Perkins Rowe from Saturday, November 12 through Sunday, November 13. The festival will feature local artists who have created crafts, jewelry, paintings, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA

