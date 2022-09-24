Read full article on original website
Alabama prisoners refusing to work in 2nd day of protest
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates are in their second day of a work strike, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up for work at major state prisons again Tuesday, leaving staff scrambling to keep the facilities running. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the work stoppage was “still active in most male facilities.” However, the department maintained that “facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services.”
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtles toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing Wednesday afternoon. But lawmakers decided at the last minute to delay it as it became clear that Hurricane Ian was churning on a collision course toward Florida, where it is expected to strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. The committee had not yet provided a specific agenda for the Wednesday hearing, but Rep. Adam Schiff said over the weekend it would “tell the story about a key element of Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the election.”
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho universities are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or emergency contraception because they could face criminal charges under a state law. One school also says employees shouldn’t tell students how to get birth control. It’s the latest restriction in a state that already holds some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Mike Satz is the former interim dean at the University of Idaho’s College of Law. He says the guidance will have a chilling effect on speech. The prohibition on abortion and emergency contraception referrals come from a law passed in 2021. The ban on advertising birth control comes from a law first enacted in 1867.
Hawaii fines US Navy for unauthorized sewage release
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health is fining the U.S. Navy $8.8 million for repeatedly discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into state waters from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The department said Tuesday it recorded 766 counts of the Navy discharging pollutants in excess of limits established by a permit. The pollutants were released between January 2020 and July 2022 from the Hawaii Wastewater Treatment Pant operated by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command. Navy says it’s addressing deficiencies at the plant under an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It says this may address some of the issues pointed out by Hawaii’s Department of Health.
Oklahoma panel rejects clemency for man in baby’s killing
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has denied clemency for a man sentenced to die for killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002. The board voted 4-1 on Tuesday against a clemency recommendation for 57-year-old Benjamin Cole. Cole’s defense attorneys don’t dispute that he killed Brianna Taylor by forcibly bending the infant backward, breaking her spine. But they maintain that Cole is severely mentally ill and has brain damage that has continued to worsen while he has been in prison. Cole is scheduled for execution on Oct. 20. His attorneys are awaiting a decision from a Pittsburg County judge on whether a trial will be held to determine if Cole is competent to be executed.
Puerto Rico seeks U.S. waiver as diesel dwindles after storm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned Tuesday that a shortage of fuel would affect public health, security and government functions in the U.S. territory. He said diesel shortages have been reported. The law that Pierluisi references is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920. It requires that all goods transported to Puerto Rico be aboard a ship built in the U.S., owned and crewed by U.S. citizens and flying the U.S. flag.
‘We fought for this right, dammit’: Pennsylvania women motivated by abortion rights rally behind Fetterman
Pink “Fetter-woman” shirts and gray hair dotted the line that snaked around the block outside John Fetterman’s first rally here in Philadelphia since his stroke in May. Spurred to action by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, these women — especially those who fought for the right to an abortion before Roe was decided in 1973 — wanted it known they are angry, motivated and ready for a fight. They have helped boost Fetterman’s campaign as the Democratic candidate recovers from his stroke, powering his candidacy against Republican Mehmet Oz in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country. The evenly divided Senate has heightened the importance of every Senate race this midterm, but none more than Pennsylvania, where the retirement of Republican Pat Toomey has created an opportunity for Democrats to pick up a seat in a state President Joe Biden won in 2020.
Kansas race tests which matters more: Economy or abortion?
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ only Democrat in Congress is hoping abortion-rights voters remain fired up enough to save her swing-district seat even if some of them blame her party for housing and grocery prices. Democrat Sharice Davids is seeking a third term against Amanda Adkins, a former corporate executive and former chair of the state’s Republican Party. Adkins says President Joe Biden and Democratic incumbents have ruined the national economy. Democrats are painting Adkins as an anti-abortion extremist. She supported a failed proposal to amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to restrict or ban abortion, while Davids opposed it.
14 guards indicted on misconduct charges at women’s prison
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey grand jury has indicted 14 corrections officers on charges stemming from what authorities said was a brutal attack in 2021 on inmates at the state’s only prison for women. The grand jury handed up the indictments after a more than yearlong...
