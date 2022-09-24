Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Lauren Jackson, Aussie fans enjoying her World Cup finale
SYDNEY (AP) — Thirty minutes after Australia knocked off Canada in the preliminary round of the women's basketball World Cup, Lauren Jackson was back on the court signing autographs and posing for selfies with hundreds of adoring fans. They couldn't get enough of the Australian star and she reciprocated...
Houston Chronicle
Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach through 2026 World Cup
HARRISON, N,J. (AP) — Lionel Scaloni will remain as Argentina's national team coach through the 2026 World Cup. Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, made the announcement after Tuesday night's 3-0 win over Jamaica in the Albiceleste's next-to-last tuneup match for this year's World Cup. “We continue...
Comments / 0