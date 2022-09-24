ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 4, will reach Florida’s west coast today

Hurricane Ian has intensified overnight to become an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane that will likely make landfall just below Tampa Bay today. The center of Hurricane Ian was about 55 miles west of Naples and about 60 miles southwest of Punta Gorda, according to an 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is moving north-northeast at about 10 mph. The storm’s maximum sustained winds are clocking in at 155 mph — nearly the speed of a Category 5 storm — the 8 a.m. update said.
Ian expected to strengthen into hurricane by Sunday night

Tropical Storm Ian could become a hurricane sometime tonight and then a major hurricane by Monday night or early Tuesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Tampa Bay by Tuesday night with hurricane conditions likely by Wednesday. Residents are urged to finish hurricane preparations as soon as possible, making sure...
Ian becomes a hurricane; watches go into effect

As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is now Hurricane Ian. A hurricane watch has been issued along the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay. The storm surge watch has been extended northward along the west coast of Florida to the Anclote River.
Hurricane Ian quickly gaining strength, expected to hit Tampa Bay on Wednesday

As of 8 p.m. Monday, Hurricane Ian is a Category 2 storm moving toward the north-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds near 100 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, a turn toward the north with a slightly slower forward speed is expected on Tuesday. A turn toward the north-northeast with a further reduction in forward speed is forecast on Wednesday.
BayCare announces service adjustments, closures

To help ensure everyone’s safety and best serve the community, BayCare announced it is making service adjustments and closing some facilities. Below are the latest changes for inpatient and outpatient facilities. HOSPITALS   . Visitation in all BayCare hospitals are now closed. Obstetric, neonatal intensive care units and pediatrics...
Hurricane Ian updates around Pinellas County

The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced it completed the transfer of all 142 of its residents and inpatients to the following locations:. “I am immensely proud of my staff for executing an effective patient transfer in just three days,” said Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO, BPVAHCS. Family members who...
