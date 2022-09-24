Hurricane Ian has intensified overnight to become an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane that will likely make landfall just below Tampa Bay today. The center of Hurricane Ian was about 55 miles west of Naples and about 60 miles southwest of Punta Gorda, according to an 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is moving north-northeast at about 10 mph. The storm’s maximum sustained winds are clocking in at 155 mph — nearly the speed of a Category 5 storm — the 8 a.m. update said.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO