Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Rescuers help raccoon with peanut butter jar stuck on its head
Wildlife officials were there to lend a hand when a raccoon got itself into a sticky situation. Officials with the Cape Wildlife Center shared photos of the animal on Facebook, saying “This raccoon wasn’t feeling too smooth (or chunky for that matter) after getting his head stuck in a peanut butter jar.” The jar prevented the raccoon from getting food on its own, prompting rescuers to intervene.
