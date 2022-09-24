Read full article on original website
Explained: How A Motorcycle Steering Damper Works
Let’s face it, everyone likes quick-steering motorcycles that you can just zip, zap, and zoom with little effort. However, what many people don’t realize is that quick steering often means even a minor variation (like a bump) can destabilize the handlebar, resulting in what we commonly call–tank slappers. But there has to be a solution, right? Well, yes, steering dampers. What are they and how do they work, you ask? We’ll address exactly that today.
The 2023 BMW Z4 Revealed, And There's No Manual in Sight
The current generation (G29) of the BMW Z4 is now four years old, which means it's certainly time to give this roadster a mid-cycle facelift. Unlike some of BMW's recent facelifts, the 2023 Z4's upgrades are extremely minor. As a matter of fact, apart from the three new paint choices, comparing the facelifted Z4 from the pre-facelift model is a challenging game of spot-the-difference.
Honda Rune: When Honda’s Designers Went Completely Mad!
Its official name is the Honda NRX1800 Valkyrie Rune, and it was unlike any Honda seen before and any Honda seen since. The engine was familiar, being the unit found in the Gold Wing, but that was where the similarities stopped. If Honda had a reputation for building ‘boring’ motorcycles, then the Rune was the polar opposite of that reputation.
1994 Honda VFR400R Will Smoke Your Favorite Sportbikes Even After 28 Years
The 400cc sportbike segment is more popular than ever and is the go-to option for upcoming riders thanks to the manageable yet exciting power and good looks. In the early 1990s, though, this segment was anything but manageable for new riders. Why? Well, thanks to motorcycles like the 1994 Honda VFR400R, which blended race-derived engines with equally sporty dynamics, creating a recipe good enough to smoke modern-day 400s even after 28 years.
2023 Toyota 4Runner: Performance, Price, and Photos
The Toyota 4Runner marks its 40th anniversary in 2023, reaching the middle-age milestone that few models ever achieve. The 4Runner made its debut in 1983 as the Toyota Hilux Surf and as the 4Runner for export markets, but the two-door “SUV” was effectively a Hilux pickup truck with a shell over the bed. The SUV mainly found its niche among those needing rough-and-tumble capabilities and to venture off-road. The model has transformed, albeit slightly, over the last 40 years without losing its foundational ruggedness.
Why You Should Pick The Kia Stinger Over A BMW or Mercedes
Remember the times when Korean carmakers were the laughingstock of the automotive industry? Those days are long gone, and if you have any doubt about it, you only need to look at the Kia Stinger to see that the Korean carmaker has come a long way. Upon arrival, Kia’s sleek, four-door coupe proved more than a match for the German premium offerings from BMW and Audi. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and 2023 will be the last year of the Stinger. Of course, we have SUVs to blame since they are steadily eating away at most other segments. With that said, let me tell you why you shouldn’t miss out on the sleek Korean while it’s still around.
This Nio EP9 Art Car Has Been Painted Entirely by Hand
When the electrified supercar movement first began with hybridization, enthusiasts began to see the performance capabilities electricity could offer. Now, some of the most impressive performance cars are electrified, and as it becomes more mainstream, technology will continue to improve even further. Unfortunately, many electric sports and hypercars are not sold in the U.S.A, so finding any to choose from is a struggle for the ultra-elite. While this example may not be drivable, multimillionaire enthusiasts now have the chance to purchase an incredibly rare car that most people will never see in real life.
The BMW XM Is Aimed Directly At the Lamborghini Urus
BMW M’s second standalone model, the XM SUV, is finally out of the cave as we progress to the end of BMW M’s 50th-anniversary celebration. When BMW unveiled the concept car in November 2021, it left hard-core Bimmer enthusiasts worldwide in astonishment, not because of how cool it looked, but because the second M-only vehicle is not a supercar but a big fat SUV. While the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX 707, and Porsche Cayenne currently dominate the performance-SUV sector, the BMW XM may change that. Apart from the design quirks, Its key highlight is the 644 horsepower hybrid powertrain, which can further be increased to a stunning 735 ponies with a limited edition Label Red model.
Check Out the 2023 BMW M2 Before You Are Supposed to See it
BMW M’s most compact sports car, the M2, is about to embark on a new journey with its debut on October 11th or 12th. The G87 M2 is the most-hyped Bimmer after the XM, and the former will bring a lot of improvements over the now-discontinued F87 generation. Now that the launch of the new M2 is only a few weeks away, the internet has been overwhelmed with leaked images, and while its appearance is quite different from the older F87 model, some purists do not like it.
How the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Lives up to its Legacy
Royal Enfield has been producing motorcycles continuously since 1901, first in the UK and then, since the 1970s, in India. In recent years, the range has expanded to include a twin-cylinder engine and an adventure bike but still the mainstay is the single-cylinder roadsters that look much as they did 90 years ago.
This RENNTech Mercedes S-Class is the Ultimate Sleeper
Some restomods are better than others, yeah Singers are great and all, but every now and then you want something a little more subtle, something that doesn't scream "hey I have more money than you!" Retro and classic German cars have always been a good candidate for this sort of thing as the usually rather conservative styling makes them perfect options to turn into mind-blowing sleepers. The ultimate example of this formula is now upon us in the form of the RENNtech S76R.
2022 Audi RS 3 Sedan: A Subcompact Energy Drink On Wheels
Who of us hasn’t dreamed of owning a German sports car? I’m talking something on a higher plane than a base BMW 3 Series…like an M, AMG or one of Audi’s Sport models; the race-inspired extroverts with an R in front of their name. The brand's well-stocked and diversified Sport line includes an EV - Audi RS e-Tron GT, an SUV - Audi RSQ8, and even a Wagon - Audi RS6 Avant.
An All-Electric Acura NSX Successor Could Arrive by 2026
Vice President and Brand Officer of Acura, Jon Ikeda, stated in an interview with Nikkei Asia that a future return of the NSX as an all-electric model is very likely. The paper asked him about his prospects of a new flagship sports car, and Ikeda answered “I would bet on it” adding that “it's going to be all-electric”. He went on to explain that this topic was not for him to decide, so it is very likely that Honda President and CEO, Tashihiro Mibe, has the last word for a comeback of the Acura NSX. Nikkei Asia further referred to people familiar with Acura's agenda, stating that a new and all-electric generation of the NSX could be coming as soon as 2026 when parent company Honda introduces its newly developed e:Architecture.
Ford Trademarks "Megazilla" Name, Likely For Future Crate Engine
Ford has been making moves in the automotive space for weeks now, mostly related to the Mustang and pushing the fact that it will continue to be powered by a naturally aspirated 5-liter V-8 for years to come. That might be because Dodge is out of the ICE muscle car game, and the Camaro is knocking on death's door, so the 'Stang will not have much competition after 2024.
The Ram Revolution is Aimed Straight at the Silverado EV and F-150 Lightning
Ram CEO, Mike Koval Jr., revealed in an interview with the Detroit Free Press that the company will unveil the Ram Revolution concept on the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show. This means that the presentation is supposed to happen on November 16th. Taking a look at the teaser...
Everything We Know About The Porsche 911 And Hybridization
There have been eight generations of the iconic Porsche 911. Throughout the years, the formula has remained, pretty much, the same, aside from a few necessary modernizations, the most important being the transition to water-cooling. To this day, it remains the only high-performance vehicle with a rear-engine layout. More importantly, the German sports car has managed to evade getting some sort of electrification, but that is about to change for the next generation of the 911. A 992-based hybrid prototype has been spotted testing on numerous occasions. With that said, here’s everything we know about the hybrid 911 so far.
The Renault R5 Turbo 3E is the Ultimate Electric Hot Hatch
In some ways, the automotive landscape has seemed rather dull in recent years, with the vast expanses of crossovers and ICEs getting the axe left and right. However, the future may be more than just an ocean of boring EVs if the kooky French over at Renault have anything to do with it. Introducing the all-electric Renault R5 Turbo 3E, it seems to have taken a page out of Porsche's book and is now giving models the "turbo" designation, even though it is physically impossible for them to actually have a turbo.
Why the Outdated Jaguar F-Type Is Still The Perfect Sports Car
The Jaguar F-Type has been around for the better part of a decade, which in the world of sports cars is, more or less, an eternity. The British, luxury, sports coupe has been around since 2013, but it underwent a significant facelift in 2019. The spiritual successor to the legendary, Jaguar E-Type is still on sale, but with its direct competitors having already moved to newer platforms, the two-seater “Jag” remains the only old-school sports car in its segment. Here’s why that’s a good thing.
2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Review: The Luxurious Hybrid Crossover SUV For The Family
Volvo dropped the XC60 crossover SUV on the dealership floors at the beginning of 2008. Since then, we have only seen two generations of the XC60. The second-gen model debuted in 2017. Now in its fifth year, the XC60 has sold over 180,000 units in the United States. Given how...
The 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Barrister Custom Is a More Luxurious Take On The Classic American Icon
The Chevrolet Corvette is, arguably, the most definitive American sports car. It’s also one of the most mass-produced sports cars ever. With eight generations so far, the Corvette is hardly the most exclusive American performance car out there, which allowed plenty of custom shops and DIY-ers to have a go at reinterpreting the Corvette, guilt-free. We already covered exquisite builds like the one-off, home-built, 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Lightweight S/C and Keith “Ivan” Ball’s, one-off King Rat Corvette, as well as the more practical, Chevrolet C3 Corvette Sportwagon, but now you are looking at something a bit more unusual that turns the C3 Corvette into a weird hybrid between a stylish boulevard cruiser, WW2 airplane, and a flying car from the Jetsons show.
