ETOnline.com
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
‘Legally Blonde’ Scribes Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith Penning ‘I Do… Not’ For Amazon Studios & Di Bonaventura Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and The House Bunny screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith are set to write the romantic comedy I Do… Not for Amazon Studios and Di Bonaventura Pictures. The feature is centered around a woman who gets the chance to stop her own wedding. Mark Vahradian and Lorenzo di Bonaventura will produce via Di Bonaventura Pictures. The project reteams Vahradian, McCullah, and Smith who first worked together on the 1999 teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You. McCullah and Smith recently completed a rewrite on K: Pop: Lost In America starring Rebel Wilson and a draft of Legally Blonde 3. The duo also penned the comedy She’s...
ETOnline.com
Hugh Jackman Joins 'Deadpool 3' -- See Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Announcement!
Deadpool 3 is currently in production and Ryan Reynolds is adding a special superhero to its cast. In a hilarious new video shared to Reynolds' Instagram Tuesday, the Free Guy actor revealed that Hugh Jackman, aka Wolverine, would be gracing the screen once more, for the third installment in the Deadpool saga.
ETOnline.com
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Kaya Wasn't 'Fully' Her Choice (Exclusive)
Hayden Panettiere is sharing more details about losing custody of her daughter, Kaya, amid her struggles with depression and addiction. In ET's exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne where she revealed that she wasn't aware she was losing custody until her now-7-year-old was already with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Newton-John Remembered By Husband John Easterling, Co-Star John Travolta in Touching Birthday Posts
The memory of Olivia Newton-John was beautifully honored on Monday on what would have been her 74th birthday. Both her husband, John Easterling, as well as her former Grease co-star John Travolta penned touching tributes to her on Instagram. For Easterling, he chose to reflect on the wonderful times he...
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on the PDA Amid Split Rumors
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting rumors to rest. The high-profile couple were spotted out together in New York City last week packing on the PDA for a date night. In one photo, they had their arms wrapped around one another in a passionate kiss, while out on the street. The Don't Worry Darling co-stars also walked together as Styles put his arm around Wilde's shoulders after completing 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden.
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Date 'Absolutely No One' After Pete Davidson Split
Kim Kardashian is focusing on herself and her family. The 41-year-old reality star split from Pete Davidson in August after nine months together. After recently saying she was interesting in branching outside of the entertainment industry, Kim is now amending her statement. During an appearance on Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, the mother of four said she sees herself with "absolutely no one."
ETOnline.com
Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith Over Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: 'The World Should Step Out of It'
Kevin Hart is giving his "brother" Will Smith some appreciation. During his appearance on Drink Champs, the comedian defended the Oscar winner when hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN asked him to choose between Smith and rapper Ice Cube. Although Hart noted that both Smith and Ice Cube are his "brothers,"...
ETOnline.com
Ashton Kutcher Recounts Drunkenly Telling Mila Kunis 'I Love You' For the First Time
Ashton Kutcher is opening up about the first time he professed his love to Mila Kunis. During a new episode of Kutcher's Peloton interview and marathon training series, Our Future Selves, the Vengeance actor spoke to Kenny Chesney, about the hilarious way one of his hit songs helped him tell Kunis how he felt.
ETOnline.com
Teresa Giudice Reflects on Emotional 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination: 'It Was a Rough Week' (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice's journey on Dancing With the Stars journey has come to an end, and the reality star is taking the elimination in stride. Giudice and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov spoke with ET's Matt Cohen after Monday's Elvis Night, where the couple were voted out of the contest following their Jive set to "All Shook Up."
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Girls Night Out
Chrissy Teigen is giving a baby bump update! On Sunday, the Cravings author shared a series of pictures and videos from her fun night out on Saturday and gave her followers a look at her growing baby bump. “I love this makeup, I love this length and I lovvvvvvvvve escape...
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Says She Was 'Scared to go Online' Following 'The Kardashians' Season 2 Premiere
Khloe Kardashian is feeling the love following the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On Saturday, the 38-year-old took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support and admitted that she had fears about appearing online after the episode -- which focused on the birth of her and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson’s son -- following his latest paternity scandal.
ETOnline.com
'Jeopardy' Winner Amy Schneider Announces Secret Wedding to Genevieve Davis: PIC
It's been an exciting year for Amy Schneider and things just got even better -- the Jeopardy champion has married Genevieve Davis. The former software engineer shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, even giving fans a glimpse of the happy couple from their special day, which took place nearly five months ago.
'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film My Father's Dragon. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Wednesday. My Father's Dragon is based on the Ruth Stiles Gannett children's book of the same name. The story follows Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who befriends Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a baby dragon.
ETOnline.com
Sosie Bacon Talks Dad Kevin's Instagram Performances and If He Gave Her Any Tips for 'Smile' (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon's daughter, Sosie Bacon, has definitely inherited his love of performing. When the 30-year-old actress isn't on set filming, she and her dad are often collaborating on social media videos, and now Sosie is telling ET what fans can expect next from the father-daughter duo. "You'll get a lot...
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
ETOnline.com
Mel C Says 'Fall Out' With Victoria Beckham Almost Got Her Kicked Out of Spice Girls (Exclusive)
Sporty Spice was almost kicked out of the Spice Girls! Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, is opening up about her years in the hit girl group in her new tell-all memoir, The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl. The 48-year-old singer spoke with ET's Rachel...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Talks 'Truly Heartbreaking' Moment on the Show
Meri Brown struggled in Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The 51-year-old first wife of Kody Brown lost her mother, Bonnie, tragically and suddenly. And though the incident happened back in March 2021, it was still painful for Meri to relive her mother's death. "This week's episode documented the day my...
