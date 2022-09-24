ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Legally Blonde’ Scribes Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith Penning ‘I Do… Not’ For Amazon Studios & Di Bonaventura Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and The House Bunny screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith are set to write the romantic comedy I Do… Not for Amazon Studios and Di Bonaventura Pictures. The feature is centered around a woman who gets the chance to stop her own wedding. Mark Vahradian and Lorenzo di Bonaventura will produce via Di Bonaventura Pictures. The project reteams Vahradian, McCullah, and Smith who first worked together on the 1999 teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You. McCullah and Smith recently completed a rewrite on K: Pop: Lost In America starring Rebel Wilson and a draft of Legally Blonde 3. The duo also penned the comedy She’s...
ETOnline.com

Hugh Jackman Joins 'Deadpool 3' -- See Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Announcement!

Deadpool 3 is currently in production and Ryan Reynolds is adding a special superhero to its cast. In a hilarious new video shared to Reynolds' Instagram Tuesday, the Free Guy actor revealed that Hugh Jackman, aka Wolverine, would be gracing the screen once more, for the third installment in the Deadpool saga.
ETOnline.com

Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Kaya Wasn't 'Fully' Her Choice (Exclusive)

Hayden Panettiere is sharing more details about losing custody of her daughter, Kaya, amid her struggles with depression and addiction. In ET's exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne where she revealed that she wasn't aware she was losing custody until her now-7-year-old was already with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on the PDA Amid Split Rumors

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting rumors to rest. The high-profile couple were spotted out together in New York City last week packing on the PDA for a date night. In one photo, they had their arms wrapped around one another in a passionate kiss, while out on the street. The Don't Worry Darling co-stars also walked together as Styles put his arm around Wilde's shoulders after completing 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden.
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Date 'Absolutely No One' After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian is focusing on herself and her family. The 41-year-old reality star split from Pete Davidson in August after nine months together. After recently saying she was interesting in branching outside of the entertainment industry, Kim is now amending her statement. During an appearance on Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, the mother of four said she sees herself with "absolutely no one."
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Girls Night Out

Chrissy Teigen is giving a baby bump update! On Sunday, the Cravings author shared a series of pictures and videos from her fun night out on Saturday and gave her followers a look at her growing baby bump. “I love this makeup, I love this length and I lovvvvvvvvve escape...
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian Says She Was 'Scared to go Online' Following 'The Kardashians' Season 2 Premiere

Khloe Kardashian is feeling the love following the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On Saturday, the 38-year-old took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support and admitted that she had fears about appearing online after the episode -- which focused on the birth of her and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson’s son -- following his latest paternity scandal.
UPI News

'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film My Father's Dragon. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Wednesday. My Father's Dragon is based on the Ruth Stiles Gannett children's book of the same name. The story follows Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who befriends Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a baby dragon.
