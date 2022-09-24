ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral for a Calculated Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say.
The List

Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
OK! Magazine

Spilling The Royal Tea? King Charles III's Ex-Butler Says Prince William & Prince Harry's Joint Funeral Appearance Was Not PR Stunt

Despite what some may think, one source close to royal family made it clear that Prince William and Prince Harry's seemingly united front following Queen Elizabeth II's passing was genuine. Grant Harrold, who once served as butler to King Charles III, explained in a recent interview that the new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walking side by side during the funeral procession for their beloved grandmother on Monday, September 19, was not just for the public, but perhaps a sign that the two are trying to mend fences. MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY EXCHANGE TENSE WORDS DURING...
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Is Getting Attention Amid Recent Absences

Sarah Ferguson's absence from the queen's mourning events hasn't gone unnoticed, despite the fact that, per The Guardian, she and disgraced former husband Prince Andrew will look after the beloved monarch's corgis following her death. Fergie's absence was especially noteworthy because she and the late Queen Elizabeth II were reportedly close. As a royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
The List

Expert Explains How King Charles Gave Prince Harry An Unexpected Honor At The Queen's Funeral

Prince Harry wasn't afforded many honors throughout the week leading up to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. We saw the Duke of Sussex stripped of his privilege to wear a military uniform during the procession to Westminster Hall, while the only other royal who received similar treatment was the disgraced Prince Andrew. While Harry was permitted to don the uniform while standing vigil at the Queen's coffin with his cousins, he sported morning dress to the funeral itself.
wmagazine.com

Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Popculture

Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
