Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral for a Calculated Reason
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say.
Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral
Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused
All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
King Charles ‘to live in least favourite royal residence’ despite having lavish castles and stately homes to choose from
WITH his plans to slim down the monarchy, it's likely we'll see a shake-up of who gets to live at the lavish royal properties under King Charles III. However, the monarch himself is set to bed down in his 'least favourite' royal residence despite having 20 lavish castles and stately homes at his disposal, according to reports.
Queen Elizabeth’s Engagement Ring From Prince Philip Has an Incredible — Yet Frugal — Story
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s royal engagement began with an engagement ring that was actually made from his mother’s tiara.
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
Spilling The Royal Tea? King Charles III's Ex-Butler Says Prince William & Prince Harry's Joint Funeral Appearance Was Not PR Stunt
Despite what some may think, one source close to royal family made it clear that Prince William and Prince Harry's seemingly united front following Queen Elizabeth II's passing was genuine. Grant Harrold, who once served as butler to King Charles III, explained in a recent interview that the new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walking side by side during the funeral procession for their beloved grandmother on Monday, September 19, was not just for the public, but perhaps a sign that the two are trying to mend fences. MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY EXCHANGE TENSE WORDS DURING...
'Jeopardy' Winner Amy Schneider Announces Secret Wedding to Genevieve Davis: PIC
It's been an exciting year for Amy Schneider and things just got even better -- the Jeopardy champion has married Genevieve Davis. The former software engineer shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, even giving fans a glimpse of the happy couple from their special day, which took place nearly five months ago.
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
Sarah Ferguson's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Is Getting Attention Amid Recent Absences
Sarah Ferguson's absence from the queen's mourning events hasn't gone unnoticed, despite the fact that, per The Guardian, she and disgraced former husband Prince Andrew will look after the beloved monarch's corgis following her death. Fergie's absence was especially noteworthy because she and the late Queen Elizabeth II were reportedly close. As a royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
Expert Explains How King Charles Gave Prince Harry An Unexpected Honor At The Queen's Funeral
Prince Harry wasn't afforded many honors throughout the week leading up to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. We saw the Duke of Sussex stripped of his privilege to wear a military uniform during the procession to Westminster Hall, while the only other royal who received similar treatment was the disgraced Prince Andrew. While Harry was permitted to don the uniform while standing vigil at the Queen's coffin with his cousins, he sported morning dress to the funeral itself.
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
Spotify Confirms What We All Suspected About Meghan Markle's Podcast
Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast has been tearing up the charts on Spotify, even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money. The show, hosted by the Duchess of Sussex herself, explores words and phrases that have described women for years and dives into the stereotypes that females are often subjected to in their lives.
Queen Elizabeth Couldn’t Control Her Laughter After Camilla Parker Bowles Suffered a Wardrobe Mishap on Her Wedding Day
Camilla, Queen Consort reveals how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she had an unfortunate wardrobe mismatch the day she and King Charles tied the knot.
