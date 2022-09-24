ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
FanSided

3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign

Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff

Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
SEATTLE, WA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts

The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
BOSTON, MA
Brandon Crawford
Evan Longoria
Wilmer Flores
Barry Bonds
Albert Pujols
Hank Aaron
Homer
Babe Ruth
NBC Sports

Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Davis acquisition continues to pay off in big way for Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- As a scout watched Thomas Szapucki hit 98 mph in a recent Giants game, he noted that he would have acquired that kind of left-handed arm straight-up for Darin Ruf, had that been the price. The Giants were thrilled to get Szapucki at the trade deadline, but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants waive Antonio Williams

The Giants opened up a roster spot on Tuesday. The team announced that they waived running back Antonio Williams a day after losing 23-13 to the Cowboys at home. They’ll likely open another spot later this week by placing wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Holmgren disagrees with 49ers calling risky Lance run plays

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers' coaching staff were scrutinized for dialing up designed quarterback runs for Trey Lance after the second-year quarterback suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Mike Holmgren, who began his NFL coaching career as a 49ers assistant under Bill Walsh, disagreed with Shanahan's plan. "As...
NFL
St. Louis Cardinals
NBC Sports

Broncos troll Jimmy G on Twitter with famous slogan

The Denver Broncos, both on the field and on Twitter, wasted no time taking a victory lap after their 11-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. "Feels great, baby" is, of course, Jimmy Garoppolo's slogan that was made famous by his postgame...
DENVER, CO

