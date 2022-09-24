ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive clip of new HBO comedy 'Family Tree,' starring Chris O'Dowd

Family Tree, a new faux documentary series on HBO, chronicles one man's attempts to discover his lineage. After losing his job and his girlfriend, Tom Chadwick (played by Chris O'Dowd) receives a box of things belonging to a great aunt he never knew. This prompts him to begin investigating his past.
UPI News

Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
EW.com

Napoleon Dynamite stars are reuniting for an animated series on the blockchain

The main stars of Napoleon Dynamite are getting back together for a new animated series. Where can you watch it? See, this is where this author shows his age because it involves blockchain technology, NFTs, tokens, a "watch-to-earn ecosystem" — things that all sound like gobbledygook to those of us who aren't hip with the current tech.
EW.com

Sharon Osbourne says she was a 'lamb slaughtered' at The Talk in new cancel culture series

Sharon Osbourne's media comeback is taking aim at her departure from CBS' The Talk last year. The TV personality's four-part Fox Nation series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back debuts Monday and will purportedly highlight how she found herself "in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement" following an on-air dust-up with The Talk cohost Sheryl Underwood over controversial comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle.
E! News

Noah Cyrus Joined by Billy Ray Cyrus on Emotional Song About Her Addiction Battle

Watch: Noah Cyrus Opens Up About "Dark" Xanax Addiction. Noah Cyrus' family has her back. This past summer, the singer, sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, revealed she has been recovering from addictions to prescription pills since last 2020. The 22-year-old channeled her personal struggles in her new debut studio album, The Hardest Part, which includes the recently released single, "Noah (stand Still)," featuring her father Billy Ray Cyrus.
EW.com

RuPaul's Drag Race queen Kornbread announces cancer diagnosis

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 breakout and upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 star Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté revealed Saturday that she has intestinal cancer. "Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine. I'm 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so Ill be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!" Kornbread said in a post shared across her social media pages.
HelloGiggles

Britney Spears’ Bizarre, Unfiltered Rant Singles Out Jennifer Lopez, Leaving Fans Confused

We thought the dissolution of Britney Spears’ conservatorship would bring some peace for the pop star princess. But after she recently was accused of fat-shaming Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers, the “Toxic” singer seems to be making up for lost time by making her voice a lot louder than any recording studio could ever hold—and it’s all on Instagram.
Distractify

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families

Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears’ Ex Finally Explains Why He Crashed Her Wedding

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander, who was convicted of trespassing and battery in August for crashing her wedding to Sam Asghari in June, claims he showed up to her nuptials because he didn’t believe she wanted to get married. “It’s all for show. A Hollywood script,” Alexander shared with the Daily Mail. “I don’t think she looks happy. That whole thing is not real.” On her most recent wedding day, Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004, showed up unannounced and uninvited to the pop star’s big day. He live streamed breaking and entering into her estate, claiming he was there “to crash the wedding” before being tackled by security guards. “I couldn’t let her get married with the conversations we’ve had over the last two years,” said Alexander, who was slapped with a three year restraining order from the couple after the dramatic entrance. “I wasn’t there to cause harm. I was just there to speak to Britney and make sure she was okay and this is what she wanted.”
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Admits She'll 'Always Love' One Fellow Wife Amid Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been opening up about her split from Kody Brown, and she recently admitted that she'll "always love" one of her fellow wives, regardless of the separation. "Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond," Christine said in a clip, shared by In Touch, from the most recent episode. "When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I'll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti."
