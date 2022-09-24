Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander, who was convicted of trespassing and battery in August for crashing her wedding to Sam Asghari in June, claims he showed up to her nuptials because he didn’t believe she wanted to get married. “It’s all for show. A Hollywood script,” Alexander shared with the Daily Mail. “I don’t think she looks happy. That whole thing is not real.” On her most recent wedding day, Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004, showed up unannounced and uninvited to the pop star’s big day. He live streamed breaking and entering into her estate, claiming he was there “to crash the wedding” before being tackled by security guards. “I couldn’t let her get married with the conversations we’ve had over the last two years,” said Alexander, who was slapped with a three year restraining order from the couple after the dramatic entrance. “I wasn’t there to cause harm. I was just there to speak to Britney and make sure she was okay and this is what she wanted.”

