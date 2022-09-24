Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
EW.com
Exclusive clip of new HBO comedy 'Family Tree,' starring Chris O'Dowd
Family Tree, a new faux documentary series on HBO, chronicles one man's attempts to discover his lineage. After losing his job and his girlfriend, Tom Chadwick (played by Chris O'Dowd) receives a box of things belonging to a great aunt he never knew. This prompts him to begin investigating his past.
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
EW.com
Napoleon Dynamite stars are reuniting for an animated series on the blockchain
The main stars of Napoleon Dynamite are getting back together for a new animated series. Where can you watch it? See, this is where this author shows his age because it involves blockchain technology, NFTs, tokens, a "watch-to-earn ecosystem" — things that all sound like gobbledygook to those of us who aren't hip with the current tech.
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
EW.com
Sharon Osbourne says she was a 'lamb slaughtered' at The Talk in new cancel culture series
Sharon Osbourne's media comeback is taking aim at her departure from CBS' The Talk last year. The TV personality's four-part Fox Nation series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back debuts Monday and will purportedly highlight how she found herself "in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement" following an on-air dust-up with The Talk cohost Sheryl Underwood over controversial comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle.
Noah Cyrus Joined by Billy Ray Cyrus on Emotional Song About Her Addiction Battle
Watch: Noah Cyrus Opens Up About "Dark" Xanax Addiction. Noah Cyrus' family has her back. This past summer, the singer, sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, revealed she has been recovering from addictions to prescription pills since last 2020. The 22-year-old channeled her personal struggles in her new debut studio album, The Hardest Part, which includes the recently released single, "Noah (stand Still)," featuring her father Billy Ray Cyrus.
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
EW.com
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Kornbread announces cancer diagnosis
RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 breakout and upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 star Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté revealed Saturday that she has intestinal cancer. "Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine. I'm 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so Ill be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!" Kornbread said in a post shared across her social media pages.
Britney Spears’ Bizarre, Unfiltered Rant Singles Out Jennifer Lopez, Leaving Fans Confused
We thought the dissolution of Britney Spears’ conservatorship would bring some peace for the pop star princess. But after she recently was accused of fat-shaming Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers, the “Toxic” singer seems to be making up for lost time by making her voice a lot louder than any recording studio could ever hold—and it’s all on Instagram.
Teen Mom fans divided after Kailyn Lowry’s son Lincoln, 8, curses in new TikTok video
KAILYN Lowry has left fans divided after she let her young son Lincoln curse in a new TikTok Video. The Teen Mom 2 alum posted a video of the eight-year-old singing along to Lil Baby's U-Digg. The video showed Kailyn, 30, lip-syncing along to the lyrics while in the car...
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing
It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.
Meri Brown on Making 'Changes' as She Takes Time Away from 'Sister Wives'
"If you're not doing the things you want to in your life, look at little changes you can make," the "Sister Wives" star told her Instagram followers.
Britney Spears’ Ex Finally Explains Why He Crashed Her Wedding
Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander, who was convicted of trespassing and battery in August for crashing her wedding to Sam Asghari in June, claims he showed up to her nuptials because he didn’t believe she wanted to get married. “It’s all for show. A Hollywood script,” Alexander shared with the Daily Mail. “I don’t think she looks happy. That whole thing is not real.” On her most recent wedding day, Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004, showed up unannounced and uninvited to the pop star’s big day. He live streamed breaking and entering into her estate, claiming he was there “to crash the wedding” before being tackled by security guards. “I couldn’t let her get married with the conversations we’ve had over the last two years,” said Alexander, who was slapped with a three year restraining order from the couple after the dramatic entrance. “I wasn’t there to cause harm. I was just there to speak to Britney and make sure she was okay and this is what she wanted.”
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Admits She'll 'Always Love' One Fellow Wife Amid Kody Brown Split
Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been opening up about her split from Kody Brown, and she recently admitted that she'll "always love" one of her fellow wives, regardless of the separation. "Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond," Christine said in a clip, shared by In Touch, from the most recent episode. "When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I'll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti."
EW.com
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin calls out racism from fans: 'It definitely took a toll on me'
Amid the conversations about racism shown to actors from specific genre fandoms, like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about what he experienced as a child star joining the show in season 1. McLaughlin appeared at the Heroes Comic...
Hailey Bieber’s ‘Brownie Glazed Lips’ Are Causing Some Backlash
Hailey Bieber is something of a TikTok beauty queen, sparking viral makeup and skin care trends with every video—but her latest technique, or “the lip combo vibe I’m feeling for fall,” as she puts it, has some TikTokers questioning her influence. Hailey’s dubbed her go-to lip...
