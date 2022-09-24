Netflix has had a pretty busy day with their annual TUDUM presentation. The streaming giant has released a ton of new information on upcoming new series and their returning series. We found out that YOU season 4 will be split into two parts and that when the next season of The Witcher will premiere. Some of the new series that they revealed is nclude one from the creators of Dark as well as one that will star Noah Centineo. Centineo will headline an upcoming Netflix original series called The Recruit, and he's even producing it. The series will premiere on December 16, 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO