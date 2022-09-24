Read full article on original website
Related
Showbiz411
Box Office: “Don’t Worry Darling” Numbers Collapse After Weekend, Legs Buckle
Unfortunately, the Harry Styles fans are all in school and doing homework. They are not using the midweek days to go see “Don’t Worry Darling.”. Yesterday’s box office was $2 million, down 20% from Monday. Monday’s numbers were worse, down 59% from Sunday to $1.66 million.
If There Was An Academy Award For "Best Movie Monologue," These Scenes Would've For Sure Taken Home The Gold
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
Showbiz411
Rome Film Fest 2023 to Honor James Ivory, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, to Show “Bros,” New Shia LaBeouf, Russell Crowe Films
Get ready for movies, pasta and gelato…The Rome Film Festival is coming! Running from Oct 13th-23rd, The fest will host 130 titles on 28 screens across the city. Under new management and with top tier talent attending, the fest is boosting their profile to join the prestigious European film festival circuit.
Showbiz411
Hugh Jackman Bringing Back Wolverine for “Deadpool 3” with Ryan Reynolds, Of Course (Watch) John Krasinski, Too?
PS John Krasinski just quipped on Twitter: “Wait… Is this our movie?” Maybe he’s in it, too. Ryan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman will join him as Wolverine one more time in “Deadpool 3.”. Is Wolverine dead? I can’t remember. It doesn’t matter. This will be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Showbiz411
Pop Star The Weeknd (Abe Tesfaye) Said to Be Starting Production Company After HBO Show Filmed (Exclusive)
“What is a weekend?” asked the Dowager Countess on “Downton Abbey.”. I can tell you: The Weeknd, with the extra e, is a producer. Abel Tesfaye has had such a good time producing an HBO series called “The Idol” that sources tell me he’s starting his own production company.
Showbiz411
Global Citizen Special on ABC Was Lowest Rated Network Show Sunday Night, Squandered 3 Million Viewers
The Global Citizen special on ABC was the lowest rated show network show Sunday night on the four main broadcast networks. Only 1.2 million people tuned in to see whatever the heck Global Citizen was selling with music acts and vague promises of peace and love. No one knows what they’re doing but spending money on themselves.
Showbiz411
Bruce Willis’s Family is Cool with Exploiting Him as an “AI” Paste-on On Other Actors’ Bodies
Bruce Willis’s family is cool with exploiting his image now that he can’t work. In fact, Bruce hasn’t really been able to work for a long time. He has an official diagnosis of aphasia– he can’t speak — but really his problems with memory, speech, etc go back almost a decade.
Showbiz411
Bruce Springsteen Keeps Dropping Hints: New Album, New Single? “It’s Good” Says Insider
UPDATE: I did get a little reaction from a Springsteen insider about this post, post-posting. I got no concrete info but this observation: “It’s good.”. I’ll bet it is, whatever it is. EARLIER Bruce Springsteen’s social media is tuned up and dropping hints. New album? Probably...
Comments / 0