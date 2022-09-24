Read full article on original website
Harold Niel Hall Jr
Harold Niel Hall Jr., 90, died Sept. 19, 2022, in Bar Harbor. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., June 25, 1932, the son of Harold Niel and Edythe L. (Harlow) Hall Sr. After school he enjoyed open water diving and owned and piloted his own Cesna 150. He joined the Navy and served four years on the USS Piedmont AD-17. He belonged to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and took many advanced courses, which included U.S. Power Squadron, Exemplary Service in 1959, National Fire Academy, which involved LifeFlight training, ground safety course, Fire Attack School and State Emergency Response. Harold belonged to the National Rifle Association, was a life member of V.A. Membership, belonged to Plumbers Union Manhattan and Bronx and was Southwest Harbor civil defense director and Southwest Harbor fire captain. He served as a member of the American Legion, Eugene M. Norwood Post No. 69, Southwest Harbor, was a professional marksman and a member of the National Rifle Association.
Library to host multi-media ‘piano-eccentric’ family show
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host Maine author and illustrator Stephen Costanza for a multi-media, piano-eccentric family show with live music at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, to celebrate his new picture book “King of Ragtime: The Story of Scott Joplin.”. The program will...
Fred (Ted) F. Ames Jr
Born in Bar Harbor on Jan. 28, 1937, he was the eldest son of Fred and Florence (Harriman) Ames (deceased). He graduated from Bar Harbor High School in 1955, then attended the University of Maine, Orono, and graduated in 1959 with a degree in civil engineering. He then began a career as a civil engineer with the New York State Department of Transportation, Hornell Regional Office. He retired in 1997 as the regional director of transportation operations.
Dale Richard Bernaquer
Dale R. Bernaquer passed away unexpectedly Sept. 20, 2022. He grew up in Steuben and always held a love for his hometown. He was preceded by his father, Ralph Bernaquer Sr., and big sister Louann Robinson. He is survived by his mother, Marge Bernaquer, three children, Dylan, Damon and Eliana Bernaquer, siblings Jim Malloy, Ralph Bernaquer Jr., Lisa Willis, Denise Stanwood, Janice Horn, Dawn Kennedy, their families, and many friends who will miss him dearly.
