Harold Niel Hall Jr., 90, died Sept. 19, 2022, in Bar Harbor. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., June 25, 1932, the son of Harold Niel and Edythe L. (Harlow) Hall Sr. After school he enjoyed open water diving and owned and piloted his own Cesna 150. He joined the Navy and served four years on the USS Piedmont AD-17. He belonged to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and took many advanced courses, which included U.S. Power Squadron, Exemplary Service in 1959, National Fire Academy, which involved LifeFlight training, ground safety course, Fire Attack School and State Emergency Response. Harold belonged to the National Rifle Association, was a life member of V.A. Membership, belonged to Plumbers Union Manhattan and Bronx and was Southwest Harbor civil defense director and Southwest Harbor fire captain. He served as a member of the American Legion, Eugene M. Norwood Post No. 69, Southwest Harbor, was a professional marksman and a member of the National Rifle Association.

