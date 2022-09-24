ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Seven Ohio students hurt when school buses collide

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8Egb_0i8sRXv400

MARION , Ohio (WJW) — Seven children were injured when two Marion City Schools buses collided Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. along East Center Street near the Merchant Avenue intersection , according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol .

‘100% crap’: Akron police chief responds to accusations against department

A 2006 Thomas Built school bus driven by 62-year-old Randy Potts of Marion rear-ended a 2020 Blue Bird school bus being driven by a 42-year-old Kimberly J. Horvath of Brook Park, troopers said.

The buses were traveling west along East Center Street and carrying a total 49 high school students, troopers said. When Horvath slowed for traffic, Potts “failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and his bus struck Ms. Horvath’s bus in the rear.”

Perkins police chief mourned: ‘It’s no secret he loved his department’

Seven students had minor injuries. Six of them were taken to a hospital. One other student was determined to be OK at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Responders from the city and township of Marion and school district staff assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Brook Park, OH
Crime & Safety
Marion, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Brook Park, OH
City
Marion, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Marion, OH
Accidents
WTRF- 7News

5 Ohio firefighters injured, 1 flown to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Accident#Thomas Built#Nexstar Media Inc
crawfordcountynow.com

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

TROY TOWNSHIP—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 PM, on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County. Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo, Ohio, was...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Norwalk police: 11-year-old boy found safe

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives said an 11-year-old boy who didn’t show up at school Tuesday, was found safe. According to Norwalk police, Ethan Barker was located Tuesday afternoon.
NORWALK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Lorain water plant back up and running following fire

Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
WELLINGTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy