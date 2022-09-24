Seven Ohio students hurt when school buses collide

MARION , Ohio (WJW) — Seven children were injured when two Marion City Schools buses collided Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. along East Center Street near the Merchant Avenue intersection , according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol .

A 2006 Thomas Built school bus driven by 62-year-old Randy Potts of Marion rear-ended a 2020 Blue Bird school bus being driven by a 42-year-old Kimberly J. Horvath of Brook Park, troopers said.

The buses were traveling west along East Center Street and carrying a total 49 high school students, troopers said. When Horvath slowed for traffic, Potts “failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and his bus struck Ms. Horvath’s bus in the rear.”

Seven students had minor injuries. Six of them were taken to a hospital. One other student was determined to be OK at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Responders from the city and township of Marion and school district staff assisted at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.